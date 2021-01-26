LeBron James and Anthony Davis react to the former's 46-point game as LA Lakers beat Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108

LeBron James torched his former side as the LA Lakers outscored the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 to notch up their 10th road win of the 2020-21 season. King James had 46 points and he went 19-of-26 from the field to seal the deal. As many as five players from the Purple and Gold scored in double digits.

Andre Drummond was the main guy for the Cleveland Cavaliers as he notched up 25 points and 17 rebounds. Collin Sexton, meanwhile, had a tough night as he shot the ball at just 35.3% accuracy.

LeBron James wants to dominate from everywhere on the court

Speaking during the walk-off interview, LeBron James mentioned that he was satisfied by his 46-point game. He explained:

"Feels good especially when it results in a win. ... I want to continue to just build my game, rock and beat 'em at all facets- from the perimeter, the mid-range, the low post. I just wanna be that dominant where I always keep the defense off-balance at all times and I was able to do that tonight."

LeBron James struggled to get the offense going for LA Lakers in the third quarter. A Cavs fan in the arena couldn't help himself as he jeered LeBron who then put up 21 points in the fourth. King James addressed the same.

LeBron James concluded by mentioning that meeting his mother and getting home food aided this performance.

Anthony Davis focused on getting wins for LA Lakers

Anthony Davis

After a 37-point outing against the Chicago Bulls, Anthony Davis failed to have the same impact for the LA Lakers tonight as he managed just 17 points on 5-of-16 shooting. However, he's okay as long as his side is getting wins.

AD discussed how he approaches the game when things aren't going his way.

"I just try to do other things that maybe don't show up in the box score. I try to find other ways to impact the game," Davis said.

Davis finally explained what it's like for other LA Lakers players when LeBron James is in his elements. He elucidated:

"We get out the way. When he's playing that way, it's fun to watch. He's a great player and everyone's cheering for him back at home. ... For everyone else, we make shots for him, open the floor for him...he carried us to the win tonight."

The LA Lakers play the Philadelphia 76ers next on Wednesday night.

