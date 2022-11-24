LeBron James and Anthony Davis to Vin Diesel: "We want to see you take a car and drive out to Staples and do a flip and land it"

LeBron James and Anthony Davis had playful banter with actor Vin Diesel during a recent game between the LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. James and Davis want to see Diesel perform a car stunt like from his "Fast" movies inside the Crypto.com Arena.

With Sunday's game already decided, Diesel briefly spoke to James and Davis on the Lakers bench. Davis revealed to reporters what they told the actor during their conversation.

"We told him if you are as good as you say you are, we want to see you take a car and drive out to Staples and do a flip and land it. We just laughed and everything, but I think me and Bron were pretty serious to see if he can do it.

"But yeah, like you said, it's only at Staples you get to see all these celebrities. Crypto, where you get to see all these celebrities come in every game. Any day, Sunday or Tuesday. It doesn't matter the day. Celebrities are always here, so it's always good to interact with them with a win and not a loss."

It would be cool to see Vin Diesel driving a car atop the Crypto.com Arena, and way cooler if LeBron James and Anthony Davis make a cameo. But with a car going into space in the most recent "Fast" film, it's a step down for Diesel.

Nevertheless, it's always fun to see interactions between celebrities and NBA superstars. That's one of perks of playing for the LA Lakers.

LeBron James expected to make his return on Friday

LeBron James has missed the last five games for the LA Lakers due to a left adductor strain. The Lakers played well despite his absence, with a record of three wins and two losses.

According to Chris Haynes of TNT, the Lakers are expected to have James back on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. James suffered the injury on Nov. 9 against the LA Clippers. He's also been dealing with a sore left foot since the start of the season.

"LeBron James is missing his fifth straight game with that groin strain," Haynes said. "But I'm told that will be the extent because league sources informed me that LeBron will make his return Friday in San Antonio."

"The King" has been plagued by injuries ever since joining the LA Lakers in 2018. He has missed a total of 90 regular season games during that span. Nevertheless, James remains one of the best players in the league when healthy.

In addition to giving the Lakers a boost with his return, James can also resume his quest to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record. He still needs 1,077 to become the NBA's all-time scorer.

