LeBron James applauds tallest son Bryce James' ‘elite’ pocket pass: “There’s pros who can’t make that play”

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James couldn't hide his pride while showcasing Bryce James' skills on his social media account. The second-born of LeBron is already delivering some impressive basketball highlights as was seen when Sierra Canyon dominated the Australian Giants 99-40.

At the age of 16, Bryce James is already 6'4" and like his father, is shining in basketball from an early age. In the recent posts of LeBron, Bryce already showed that he can get up to dunk the ball hard to the hoop and at the same time make difficult bounce passes to his teammates.

LeBron James admires the growth of his second eldest child, Bryce, on his Instagram stories.

"Pocket Pass ELITE!!!!! There's pro's who can't make that play @_justbryce," captioned Lebron.

Sierra Canyon's strong outing against the Australian teams solidifies Bryce's role in the success of the team. Along with his teammates, Justin Pippen and Bryce Cofield, Sierra Canyon has become a powerhouse team in high school basketball.

Beyond the basketball court, Bryce James carries the weight of a significant legacy by being the younger brother of Bronny James, who is also a Sierra Canyon alum and McDonald's All-American.

Even just in his junior season, Bryce already garnered attention from college programs and already received standing offers from Ohio State and Duquesne according to multiple reports.

LeBron James planning to play alongside Bryce James

Currently the oldest NBA player at 38 years old and turning 39 at the end of December, LeBron James hints that he plans to extend his career even further to be able to play with both of his sons, Bronny and Bryce.

While LeBron openly said that he wants to play with Bronny in the NBA, the recent commercial by "Beats by Dre" gave a hint that he may also stay around to play with Bryce as well.

"Tell them you're not done until you play with your son. Then do that again," said the wife of LeBron James, Savannah in the commercial.

Bryce, currently in high school, has two more years before college, indicating that if LeBron aims to play with him as well, he might need to extend his career for at least four more seasons, taking him to the age of 42.

In 23 games into the 2023-24 NBA season, LeBron James averages 25.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.