"LeBron James hasn't beaten him one time and so that says a lot" - Former NBA champion putting his money on LA Clippers to win it all next season

The LA Clippers are heading into the 2022-23 season with high hopes as they welcome Paul George and Kawhi Leonard back into the lineup.

Last year, PG13 missed more than half the season due to an elbow injury, while Leonard missed the entire season due to an ACL injury. Despite the blows, the team looked really good and finished the regular season as the eighth seed in the West.

However, they failed to get past the play-ins and fell to the Pelicans. Many believe the LA Clippers are going to take a leap from that setback as they have a stellar roster for the next campaign. To add to their strengths, the team has brought in John Wall, who is a proven point guard in the league.

Kendrick Perkins has been a big believer in the team. He stated that along with talented players, the team also have a great coach in Tyronn Lue. Speaking about them on NBA Today, he said:

"I think the Clippers had the best offseason over any team in the NBA when you talk about the wing position, the most important position I already dove into that.

But I'm looking at the Clippers, I have them as my favorites to win it all, I mean when you think about the coach in Tyronn Lue, LeBron James since Tyronn Lue has been the head coach of the Clippers, LeBron James hasn't beaten him one time and so that says a lot." [sic]

The LA Clippers showed great composure last leason- pulling off massive comebacks even without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Now with both of them back along with John Wall, it would make the Clippers a tough team to defeat.

Hilltop Hoops @HilltopNBA The game when Kawhi Leonard shot 100% from midrange and left the Bulls announcers speechless. 🥶 The game when Kawhi Leonard shot 100% from midrange and left the Bulls announcers speechless. 🥶 https://t.co/TpWYC0hrxl

To add to his point about the LA Clippers' chances next season, Perkins said:

"You also have a healthy Kawhi Leonard coming back, we saw how Paul George finished the season. The Clippers are right now, they are really really dangerous, they are really deep and I think they have the best team in the NBA when they start this season." [sic]

𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙮𝙗 ® @KawhisGoats Paul George best dunks as a Clipper 📽️ Paul George best dunks as a Clipper 📽️ https://t.co/FddNH4WMTu

Are the LA Clippers legitimate title contenders for next season?

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers - Play-In Tournament

The LA Clippers have been a strong title contender ever since they signed Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. However, it was only during the 2020-21 season that they made a deep run in the playoffs- reaching the Conference Finals. They failed to make it to the postseason last year due to injuries, but next season is going to be a big one for them.

They arguably have the best big three in the league- Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and John Wall. The team also has players like Reggie Jackson, Norman Powell and Robert Covington who can be sensational on their day. However, other teams like the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks are also looking solid.

Paul George History @pg13history take a look at how tough these paul george buckets are.



the smoothest PG The Great take a look at how tough these paul george buckets are. the smoothest PG The Great https://t.co/mhy25buN8Y

However, the one thing that the Clippers can rely on is their depth. They have a roster that is stacked and this could help them go a long way.

Image Courtesy: Fadeaway World

