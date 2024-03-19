LeBron James believes his basketball IQ was God-given: “I could flip a play when I was 8 years old”

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is widely considered one of the NBA’s all-time highest-IQ players. On Tuesday, the four-time MVP delved into the possible origin of his elite basketball knowledge.

On the first episode of his and NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick’s new podcast “Mind the Game,” James posed a philosophical question. He asked Redick whether basketball IQ has more to do with nature or nurture.

“I started thinking right away, I was like, ‘Are you born with basketball IQ or are you taught the game the right way, and now the basketball IQ clicks on?’” James said.

James highlighted how he has worked with elite coaches since he was a child and, “Was taught the game the right way.” However, according to the four-time NBA champion, his coaches always told him he had, “An uncanny ability to process information faster than anyone they’ve ever seen.”

James added that he began comprehending and running basketball plays at age eight. Thus, he thinks his extensive knowledge of the game could be a God-given ability.

“I could flip a play when I was eight years old,” James said.

“No matter if it was just pass and cut. No matter if it was, ‘Let’s run flex.’ No matter if it was just [dribble handoffs] … I think I was born with a sports IQ, and it could've been any sport. But I just think basketball was the one that I chose, and maybe I was chosen to do that as well. And I just took it to a whole [nother level].”

(17:34 mark below)

LeBron James says some NBA players struggle to comprehend plays

LeBron James may have started understanding basketball plays as a child. However, according to the 20-time All-Star, some of his fellow NBA players still struggle to do so.

Later in his podcast debut, James highlighted how some of his cohorts are overdependent on their coaches to draw up plays. He added that when left to make in-game adjustments on their own, they are clueless.

“There’s guys in the NBA that when you call a play, or coach draws up a play to one side of the floor, they can’t switch it in their head and say, ‘Let’s run it to the other side’ without the coach drawing it on the clipboard,” James said. “I’ve never understood that.”

(18:36 mark below)

It’s up for debate whether basketball IQ comes naturally to players. Nevertheless, most would probably agree that James’ top-tier IQ has given him a considerable leg up on his opponents throughout his 21-year career.

