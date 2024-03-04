LeBron James brands 40K milestone 'bittersweet' after Lakers' 8th straight loss to Jokic's Nuggets

The 39-year-old phenomenon that is LeBron James continues to defy odds and critics after continuously emerging as the LA Lakers leader on the court. James became the first NBA player to reach 40,000 career points after scoring 26 against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

James went 12-20 from the field and had nine assists, three steals and four rebounds to show for his efforts at the end of the game. However, in what was a historic day for the NBA and James in particular, he ended up on the losing side as the defending champions eased to a 124-114 victory, riding on a 35-point double-double from big man Nikola Jokic.

As one would expect, "King James" was ecstatic to complete the record against the Nuggets but was disappointed to end up on the losing team. After the matchup, LeBron James was asked about how much the record weighed on him, considering he was merely nine points away from it before the matchup.

The record was on his mind, and he had every intention to acknowledge it during the game. However, James was more concerned about the victory, which he could not get.

“Obviously, I’m never thinking about a milestone when I’m out there battling,” LeBron James said. “And when it happens, obviously we acknowledge it and obviously much respect and much loyalty to the Laker fanbase for showing me that love during the timeout. Being the first player to do something that’s pretty cool in this league.

“For me, the main thing is always the main thing, and that’s the win. I hated that it had to happen in the defeat, especially versus the team that plays extremely well. … So bittersweet, but enjoyed every moment tonight on the floor.”

On a bittersweet day for James and company, he became the first player in NBA history to reach the iconic 40,000 landmark. However, the fact that the record came in a losing cause is bound to disappoint him.

LeBron James and LA Lakers lose against Denver Nuggets yet again

The LA Lakers have lost to the Denver Nuggets in eight straight games. Including the four losses during the Western Conference Final last season, the Lakers have failed to beat the Nuggets in four attempts in the regular season since.

While fans will be concerned, LeBron James' teammate Anthony Davis claimed after Sunday's outing that the games had been close. However, AD accepted the fact that the Nuggets have consistently been able to take it away during the latter stages:

“In a sense. Because they do the same thing. And they beat us with it every time. So yes, we’re getting closer as far as the first, I guess, 42 minutes, or you can even say 44 minutes, right? And then that last four minutes is just them getting to what they get to.”

Davis also talked about the potential solution, claiming that the team needed to help each other right till the end, something which had been missing during the final minutes of their matchups. However, the fact that the Nuggets have largely cruised to victories led AD to claim that Jokic and Co. always “make(s) us pay off our mistakes.”

Sixty-two games in, LeBron James and the Lakers find themselves reeling at seventh in the Western Conference with a 35-26 record. While the season is far from over, they will be looking for wins to rise, barring a premature playoff exit, which is bound to be on the cards, considering the multiple heavyweights destined to fight it out for the title this year.