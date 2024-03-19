LeBron James cites potential reason for Rajon Rondo dodging NBA head coach career

LeBron James has had a long list of excellent teammates throughout his NBA career. Interestingly, he highlighted his former LA Lakers teammate Rajon Rondo as one of the smartest players he's played with. On his "The Mind Game" podcast with JJ Redick, James revealed why the Celtics legend hasn't started his career as an NBA coach yet.

"He could do things on the go," James said. "It's very weird to me that he's not coaching at a high level. I think it's because he doesn't want to do it. Who wants to deal with these rich entitled guys all the time?"

Rondo is considered an interesting prospect to become a coach in the league, given how his NBA career went down through all the accolades he attained.

Similar to Rondo, LeBron James is also another player who could coach an NBA team at some point in the future.

Being the former point guard of the Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers, the two-time NBA champion has a good idea of what it means to get the trust and confidence of a locker room.

During Rondo's time playing in the league, he was a four-time All-Star who made the All-Defensive First Team twice and the NBA Assists Leader three times in his career.

LeBron James' former LA Lakers teammate is not ruling out a career as an NBA head coach

In his appearance on JJ Redick's "The Old Man and the Three" podcast, Rajon Rondo shed light on his curiosity to be a coach in the NBA.

"Eventually I want to do it," Rondo said. "I love teaching the game. It's like playing chess for me. I no longer have the ability to affect the game physically, but mentally that's why I feel like I would always be able to be great in that aspect."

"You develop a lot of great relationships so you never know who I could be coaching with one day."

Throughout the 19 seasons he's played in the league, Rondo has forged strong relationships in the NBA.

However, it remains to be seen if the league will see the time Rajon Rondo finally does it, as LeBron James and NBA fans eagerly await it to come to fruition.

