LeBron James not 'comfortable' seeing Anthony Davis in a Mavericks jersey after first head-to-head in 2,233 days

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James faced off with former running-mate Anthony Davis for the first time on Wednesday following the blockbuster deal back in February that sent 'AD' to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic. It was a setting he said he was still not used to.

Ad

'The King' made his thoughts known following the Lakers' 112-97 road game victory over the Mavericks, which marked his first head-to-head matchup with Davis in 2,233 days, or over six years.

James told reporters:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[It was] Different [playing against him]. Different. Obviously, we have our own emotions built into it. So, it was just different. I think it was the first time we didn't play together since 2019 I believe, when he was in New Orleans... It's just different, man. I ain't comfortable yet with him being on the other side."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Wednesday, LeBron James had himself a good ball game, finishing with 27 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in 36 minutes. Thirteen of his total points came in the fourth quarter, where they pulled away for the win.

His play complemented well the impressive performance of Doncic, who had 45 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals in his emotional first game back in Dallas.

The win improved the Lakers to a 49-31 record, currently at third spot in the Western Conference and guaranteed of a top 6 finish and an automatic place in the playoff proper.

Ad

Davis, meanwhile, finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists against his former team. Despite the loss, the Mavericks (38-42) still hold the 10th spot and final ticket for the play-in tournament.

LeBron James admits to being stunned by trade of Anthony Davis

While they have steadily moved on from no longer playing with Anthony Davis, LeBron James admitted that when the surprise trade was made it hit hard, considering the history they had with 'AD.'

Ad

He spoke about it days after the deal that sent Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic on Feb. 2 was completed, highlighting how emotionally he was all over the place.

James said:

"My emotions were all over the place, The first time I heard it, I thought it was for sure fake. I thought it was a hoax... Pretty much didn't seem real until I saw Luka today, and then I saw the clip of AD at the Dallas shootaround. That's when it finally hit me, like, 'This is real.'"

Ad

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks - Source: Getty

Davis joined LeBron James in 2019 from the New Orleans Pelicans, winning an NBA title together in 2020. As teammates with the Lakers, they helped the team make the playoffs four times in the previous five seasons.

The two were also part of Team USA that won the gold medal in the Paris Olympic Games last summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More