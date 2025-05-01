LeBron James to consult wife Savannah James and support group regarding retirement

LeBron James is headed for an early offseason after the LA Lakers were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2025 NBA playoffs. James has a player option for next season, but he will consult his wife, Savannah James, and the rest of his family regarding his future.
Speaking to reporters after the Lakers' 103-96 loss in Game 5 on Wednesday, "King James" was asked about the possibility of retirement. He's still among the best and most popular players in the league at the age of 40, but has shown signs of slowing down in the past few seasons.
However, LeBron hasn't decided on anything and will have to speak to Savannah and his family before making it. His eldest son, Bronny, is signed to the Lakers, while his second son, Bryce, is set to attend Arizona later this year. His only daughter, Zhuri, is in fifth grade and has an interest in volleyball.
"I don’t have an answer to that," James said. "I'll sit down with my wife, family and my support group and kinda just talk through it and see what happens. Just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play. I don't have an answer to that, to be honest. We'll see."
