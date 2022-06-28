LeBron James defeats Michael Jordan as Lobos 1707 Tequila wins Best Reposado Tequila at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

LeBron James has finally defeated Michael Jordan, but it's not what you think. James' Lobos 1707 bested Jordan's Cincoro at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The two GOATs were among the three finalists for the Best Reposado Tequila award with Don Nacho Tequila.

As reported by Boardroom, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila was named the best by ReserveBar and The Tasting Alliance. The two companies are the leaders in premium luxury spirits e-commerce in the world. For those unfamiliar with reposado tequila, it's a tequila aged between 2-12 months in oak barrels.

"The Tasting Alliance awards are all about 'the juice' – that’s what I love about their judging process," ReserveBar president Derek Correia said. "And that's why you can be confident that this is an exceptional tequila. I love tequila and tasted the final ‘best of’ flight. The competition was fierce, but Lobos 1707 stood out."

Lobos 1707 was founded in 2018 by Diego Osorio and Dia Simms. It was launched in 2020, with LeBron James as one of its famous investors. Other investors for the brand include Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green.

Meanwhile, Cincoro Tequila was the brainchild of Emilia Fazzalari and was also launched in 2020. Michael Jordan is listed as one of the brand's co-founders along with other NBA team owners. Other owners involved in Cincoro are Jeanie Buss of the LA Lakers, Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics and Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The debate on who the tequila GOAT of the NBA has now got settled. However, the debate on the NBA's GOAT is still ongoing and will likely never end. Jordan holds the edge in the eyes of many, with James not too far behind.

Would LeBron James be a better NBA team owner than Michael Jordan?

LeBron James and Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The debate on who the greatest is between Michael Jordan and LeBron James is endless. However, there are other ways to settle who is better in other aspects between the two legends. With James expressing his desire to own an NBA team, would he be a better owner than Jordan?

Jordan's resume as a player is almost untouchable, but his accomplishments as an owner are non-existent. Jordan has been the owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2010, but the team has only made the playoffs three times. They've never made it past the first round and have lost the play-in game in back-to-back seasons.

Meanwhile, James has the chance to become a better owner than Jordan.

UNINTERRUPTED @uninterrupted



hints at his next big move on an all new episode of "I want a team in Vegas." @KingJames hints at his next big move on an all new episode of #TheShop TOMORROW at 9 am PT on our YouTube! "I want a team in Vegas." 👀 @KingJames hints at his next big move on an all new episode of #TheShop TOMORROW at 9 am PT on our YouTube! 📺 https://t.co/HIZKsBYPGF

His legendary career could to an end once he gets to play with his son, Bronny. After that "The King" wants to own a team and wants it in Las Vegas.

