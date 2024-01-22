LeBron James defends Darvin Ham amidst timeout fiasco: "He was subbing me out, stop with the BS!"

LA Lakers star LeBron James wasn't happy with an Instagram post about the narrative around him and head coach Darvin Ham not seeing eye-to-eye. This resulted in him responding to a post with a false claim. The post claims that James subbed himself out in their game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers had an amazing game against the Blazers last night as they left Cypto.com Arena with a 134-110 win. James had 28 points, five rebounds and five assists. D'Angelo Russell also had an outstanding game, finishing with 34 points and eight assists.

During the fourth period, the Lakers star fouled rookie Scoot Henderson and immediately headed to the bench. Based on his body language and the lack of visible verbal communication between him and Ham, many thought he was subbing himself out of the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A post on Instagram caught the attention of the four-time champion as they were claiming that James was subbing himself out of the game. The Lakers star defended his coach and left a comment on IG about him communicating with Ham before he left the court.

"No I didn't. DHam told me to foul then to call a TO. He was subbing me out. Stop with the BS!" James commented.

Expand Tweet

The four-time MVP isn't a fan of the narrative that Ham isn't doing his job as a coach. With James' recent comment defending his coach, it's clear that he wants to change the perspective of many fans watching his games.

You might also be interested in reading this: IN PHOTOS: LeBron James debuts Baylor-Inspired Nike 21 PE against Blazers

Officials baffled LeBron James

LeBron James was doing everything he could do in their win against Portland. During one play, he was scratched by Henderson, but the officials didn't blow their whistle to call for a foul. The scratches showed that he was fouled and James shared his conversation with the referee during the game.

According to the Lakers star, the official told James that he didn't see a foul during the play. This was revealed on his Instagram earlier as he showed how fed up he was with the officiating.

"[Referee] look right at me and said 'I didn't see a foul!'" James posted on IG. "Man what! I give up man"

James wasn't happy with the no-call. During the game, he was seen as disappointed that the officials didn't see the play call as a foul. Luckily for him and the Lakers, they took home the win and are now looking forward to playing against the LA Clippers tomorrow, Tuesday.

The Lakers have a 3-2 record in their past five games.

Also read: "Darvin Ham is useless bro": Lakers fans bash HC after LeBron James has to call a timeout to exit game in blowout win

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!