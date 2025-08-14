  • home icon
  "LeBron James definitely getting a statue" - NBA fans abuzz as Lakers set to unveil Pat Riley's statue before recognizing Phil Jackson with one

"LeBron James definitely getting a statue" - NBA fans abuzz as Lakers set to unveil Pat Riley's statue before recognizing Phil Jackson with one

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 14, 2025 23:55 GMT
Orlando Magic v Miami Heat - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Lakers honoring Pat Riley with a statue [Picture Credit: Getty]

LA Lakers fans reacted to the news of legendary coach Pat Riley getting his statue. On Thursday, the team announced that the Hall of Fame coach's statue will be unveiled on Feb. 22, joining legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant in Star Plaza.

Riley didn't have a stellar basketball career, but he remains legendary in his coaching career. He was the coach of the team during the "Showtime Lakers" era.

The big news had the fans talking in the comment section. With Riley getting his statue, one fan seems sure that Lakers star LeBron James will soon get his statue in LA.

"Good, that means LeBron, definitely getting a statue."
One of the fans wrote that the Lakers were honoring Riley with the statue because they wanted one of his star players from the Miami Heat.

"They're trying to butter him up so he can trade us Wiggins at a price that's reasonable 😂."
A fan was happy with Riley being immortalized in Los Angeles.

"He's forever gonna be a legend 🔥💙💛."
Another fan wrote:

"Okay, so that’s a loss for LA. Will bet on Celtics."
A fan wanted the statue to represent Riley as a coach and not as a player.

"Better make that statue wear a Suit & Not a Jersey 😂."
One of the fans vouched for legendary coach Phil Jackson to have the honor of getting the statue before Riley.

"How about a Phil Jackson statue first?"
A fan brought up the alleged bad vibe between LeBron James and Pat Riley.

"LeKing won’t be there btw."
Pat Riley's legendary contribution to the NBA

Watching Pat Riley coaching his team in a stylish Armani suit is still an image that signals one of the greatest eras of the NBA basketball. Riley was not just the Lakers' coach; he was one of their biggest stars. Riley's intense demeanor on the courtside, in his sharp dressing style, earned him the "The Godfather" nickname.

Riley joined the NBA coaching staff shortly after retiring as a player. He laid the foundation of the "Showtime Lakers" and led them to the most successful era of Lakers history. He coached the Lakers from 1981 to 1990 and won four of his five titles in 1982, 85, 87 and 88. Riley also won the Coach of the Year in 1989-90.

After his coaching stint with the Lakers, he joined the New York Knicks as a coach and led them to the 1994 NBA Finals appearance against the Houston Rockets. Pat Riley won his fifth title as a coach in 2006 with the Miami Heat. He has served as the Heat's president since 1995.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

