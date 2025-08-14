"LeBron James definitely getting a statue" - NBA fans abuzz as Lakers set to unveil Pat Riley's statue before recognizing Phil Jackson with one

LA Lakers fans reacted to the news of legendary coach Pat Riley getting his statue. On Thursday, the team announced that the Hall of Fame coach's statue will be unveiled on Feb. 22, joining legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant in Star Plaza.Riley didn't have a stellar basketball career, but he remains legendary in his coaching career. He was the coach of the team during the &quot;Showtime Lakers&quot; era.The big news had the fans talking in the comment section. With Riley getting his statue, one fan seems sure that Lakers star LeBron James will soon get his statue in LA.&quot;Good, that means LeBron, definitely getting a statue.&quot;NeDSep1➡ @seviour_nickLINK@LakeShowYo Good, that means lebron, definitely getting a statueOne of the fans wrote that the Lakers were honoring Riley with the statue because they wanted one of his star players from the Miami Heat.&quot;They're trying to butter him up so he can trade us Wiggins at a price that's reasonable 😂.&quot;A Tax Collector @a_txcllctr87033LINK@LakeShowYo They're trying to butter him up so he can trade us Wiggins at a price that's reasonable 😂A fan was happy with Riley being immortalized in Los Angeles.&quot;He's forever gonna be a legend 🔥💙💛.&quot;MrDwin 👨‍🎨🇺🇸🃏 @MrDweinLINK@LakeShowYo He’s forever gonna be a legend 🔥💙💛Another fan wrote:&quot;Okay, so that’s a loss for LA. Will bet on Celtics.&quot; Enmanuel. @EnmaOlivaresLINK@LakeShowYo Okay, so that’s a loss for LA. Will bet on CelticsA fan wanted the statue to represent Riley as a coach and not as a player.&quot;Better make that statue wear a Suit &amp; Not a Jersey 😂.&quot;Natsu Dragneel @FairyTailWizardLINK@LakeShowYo Better make that statue wear a Suit &amp;amp;amp; Not a Jersey 😂One of the fans vouched for legendary coach Phil Jackson to have the honor of getting the statue before Riley.&quot;How about a Phil Jackson statue first?&quot;aaron @Aaron2644LINK@LakeShowYo How about a Phil Jackson statue first?A fan brought up the alleged bad vibe between LeBron James and Pat Riley.&quot;LeKing won’t be there btw.&quot;🐐T @TerelleLINK@LakeShowYo LeKing won’t be there btwPat Riley's legendary contribution to the NBAWatching Pat Riley coaching his team in a stylish Armani suit is still an image that signals one of the greatest eras of the NBA basketball. Riley was not just the Lakers' coach; he was one of their biggest stars. Riley's intense demeanor on the courtside, in his sharp dressing style, earned him the &quot;The Godfather&quot; nickname.Riley joined the NBA coaching staff shortly after retiring as a player. He laid the foundation of the &quot;Showtime Lakers&quot; and led them to the most successful era of Lakers history. He coached the Lakers from 1981 to 1990 and won four of his five titles in 1982, 85, 87 and 88. Riley also won the Coach of the Year in 1989-90.After his coaching stint with the Lakers, he joined the New York Knicks as a coach and led them to the 1994 NBA Finals appearance against the Houston Rockets. Pat Riley won his fifth title as a coach in 2006 with the Miami Heat. He has served as the Heat's president since 1995.