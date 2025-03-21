LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James witnessed the culmination of his youngest son Bryce James' high school basketball career on Friday. Nearly a week later, the four-time NBA champion celebrated Bryce on social media as the senior gears up for new beginnings.

On Friday, Bryce helped Sierra Canyon School defeat Lincoln High School 58-53 to capture the CIF State Division 1 title at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. LeBron and his wife, Savannah James, and their daughter, Zhuri James, were in attendance to watch Bryce's achievement.

The four-star University of Arizona commit had an off night, finishing with three points, five rebounds and two assists. Nevertheless, after becoming a state champion, Bryce shared a heartfelt moment with his family.

During his postgame interview, Bryce also expressed gratitude for his father's unwavering "confidence" in him.

On Thursday, Bryce shared photos from his time at Sierra Canyon on Instagram, captioning them, "On to the next chapter." LeBron promptly shared his son's post to his Instagram stories and crowned him in his caption.

"H.I.M. Young (King)," LeBron wrote.

LeBron James drops 2-word hype reaction as son Bryce James sets on new beginnings (Image Credit: @kingjames on Instagram)

ESPN has the 6-foot-4 wing ranked as the 40th-best small forward in the Class of 2025 ahead of his freshman season with the Arizona Wildcats.

In the fall, Bryce will have the chance to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Lakers rookie guard Bronny James, by making his NBA draft case.

Bronny James shares advice for his brother Bryce James as he prepares for his college basketball career

Following Thursday's 118-89 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Bronny James, fresh off a career-high 17-point performance, was asked about his guidance for his brother.

Bronny stressed the importance of Bryce not taking his position for granted as he embarks on the next phase of his basketball journey.

"I think as I became a senior — he's a senior now — (I taught him) to just have that mindset of working 'cause there's a lot of kids out there that want to be in my spot or his spot," Bronny said (timestamp: 4:56). "So, yeah, just keep working."

If Bryce excels at Arizona, he could enter the 2026 NBA draft. That could allow him to make history by playing in the NBA alongside his father and brother.

