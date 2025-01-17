LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce James, showed out for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during Thursday's Senior Night. Afterward, the four-time NBA champion reacted to Bryce's highlights on social media, expressing disbelief about him being in his final year of high school.

Bryce, a four-star prospect in ESPN's Class of 2025, showcased his offensive arsenal as Sierra Canyon blew out Loyola 84-42. The 6-foot-4 wing's standout plays included converting a reverse layup around a defender and an and-one scoop shot off the dribble. He also knocked down multiple jumpers, including two 3-pointers and a baseline shot.

Outside of scoring, Bryce dished an alley-oop pass and played lockdown defense, hustling for a loose ball. His strong two-way production helped his squad improve to 15-3, with his whole family, including LeBron, in attendance.

Per High School on SI's Tarek Fattal, Bryce finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Following the Trailblazer's lopsided 42-point victory, LeBron shared Ballislife's Instagram post featuring Bryce's highlights on his IG stories. In his caption, the 20-time All-Star displayed astonishment regarding his son's development.

"Can't believe he's a senior!!" LeBron wrote.

LeBron James drops 5-word reaction as son Bryce James sizzles on Senior Night (Image Credit: @kingjames on Instagram)

Midway through his senior season, ESPN has Bryce ranked 40th among small forwards in his class and 19th in California. After his final campaign at Sierra Canyon, he will play for the University of Arizona later this year, which he committed to on Jan. 1.

LeBron James looking forward to supporting his son Bryce James' college career

As for LeBron James' thoughts on Bryce James' college choice, he is fully supportive.

On Monday's episode of "GoJo and Golic," the four-time MVP touched on his son's decision to commit to Arizona. He accentuated the school's belief in Bryce, noting that he and his wife, Savannah James, left the decision in his hands.

"Those guys down there at U of A, they recruited Bryce very hard, and believed in Bryce, and believed in his maturation process, and where he's going as far as a basketball player and as a young man," LeBron said (Timestamp: 8:18).

"He made his own decision, and as parents, myself and Savannah, we just support him, you know? We're excited for his next chapter once he gets down there."

Bryce marks LeBron's second child who will attend college. His oldest son, Bronny James, played for the University of Southern California last season. Despite his up-and-down freshman campaign, Bronny was drafted No. 55 by his father's Lakers in the 2024 NBA draft.

Thus, Bryce will have a chance to become the third member of the James family to make the NBA.

