LeBron James drops a banger on "QB-WR" connection with Luka Doncic

LeBron James and Luka Doncic played their best game together since the former Dallas Mavericks superstar arrived in the Anthony Davis trade. The flashes of chemistry the two showed in the previous games exploded on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. James and Doncic played off each other to help the Lakers beat their nemesis 123-100 for the first time in six regular-season meetings.

Early in the first quarter, the two displayed their chemistry via a 94-foot Doncic pass James caught for a dunk. Late in the second period, the Slovenian played decoy before tossing a lob to the four-time MVP for another emphatic slam.

After the game, LeBron James had this to say about his already impressive connection with Luka Doncic:

“I'm a natural-born wide receiver and he's a natural-born quarterback."

Before concentrating on basketball, James played wide receiver at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. He has said a few times that had he not turned to hoops, he might have been a professional football player. Doncic never played quarterback at any level but is one of the NBA’s best passers.

The quarterback-wide receiver LeBron James used to describe his connection with Luka Doncic was apparent to many. Skip Bayless, a longtime critic of the four-time MVP, had the same observation. Bayless wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after the Doncic 94-foot ended with a James tomahawk:

Doncic finished the game with seven assists, three of which went to James in the first half. The Slovenian's two spot-on dimes resulted in the highlight reel slams that have gone viral. James finished with five assists, but he largely played off Luka Legend and Austin Reaves.

Skip Bayless with high praise for LeBron James and Luka Doncic after Lakers dismantle Nuggets on the road

Skip Bayless tweeted before the Denver Nuggets hosted the LA Lakers that Luka Doncic went 1-for-9 in 3-pointers in his last game. Before the end of the first half, the veteran sports analyst was already impressed with the Slovenian and his connection with LeBron James.

Bayless did not hold back and compared the James-Doncic connection to that of legendary quarterback Tom Brady and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. After the Lakers won on the road against a team that Bayless said "owned" James and Co, he wrote on X:

"LUKA-LEBRON: GREATEST NBA PASSING PARTNERS EVER."

The win improved the Lakers to 34-21 for fifth place in the Western Conference. Laker Nation will be hoping the duo Skip Bayless called the "greatest NBA passing partners ever" can lead the team's climb in the standings.

