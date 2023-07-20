LeBron James has always been known to take players under his wing, and his most recent one is a former top-five pick. The LA Lakers star recently opened up on Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. untapping his full potential.

In 2022, the Rockets drafted Smith with the third overall pick. He ended up putting together a solid campaign, averaging 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds. However, the young forward is ready to take the next step forward.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Smith has the frame to be effective on both ends of the floor. In a recent story for The Atheltic, Kelly Iko touched on what some other players around the NBA had to say about Smith improving on that end. When LeBron James was asked this question, he that is all comes down to simply working hard.

"Work. Work. That's all there is, man. There's no substitution for work, man. He has a bright future."

At just 20 years old, Smith still has lots of time to round out his game. If he does become a versatile defender, he will become a key piece of the Houston Rockets' core moving forward.

One of Houston's recent additions might also be able to help in that department. Dillon Brooks is fresh off making an All-Defense team and will surely be taking on a mentorship role like he did with the Memphis Grizzlies.

LeBron James and Jabari Smith Jr. shared wholesome moment this season

Having been in the league for two decades now, LeBron James has faced off against countless players in the NBA. His longevity allowed him and Jabari Smith Jr. to have a wholesome moment during the regular season.

When the LA Lakers faced off against the Houston Rockets, LeBron found himself guarding the former No. 3 pick. During a stoppage of play, Smith decided to hit the 19-time All-Star with a crazy fact. That being that LeBron played against his father in his NBA debut back in 2003.

Jabari Smith Sr. was a second round pick in 2000 and enjoyed a four-year career in the NBA. During his playing days, Smith Sr. suited up for the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, and the New Jersey Nets.

