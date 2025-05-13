LeBron James drops immediate prayers on Jayson Tatum's horrific injury sight

Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum failed to finish Game 4 of their second-round NBA playoff series against the New York Knicks on Monday night after suffering a leg injury. Among those who expressed support to him was LA Lakers superstar and Team USA teammate LeBron James.
Tatum injured his right leg with a little over three minutes left in the fourth quarter as he fought for a loose ball. He fell to the ground in abject pain while holding his leg. The do-it-all forward was eventually helped to the dugout during a Celtics timeout.
The severity of the injury is still to be determined as of this writing, but the Celtics were bracing for the worse.
James, who is also dealing with a knee injury, sent his prayers to Tatum in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing:
"🙏🙏🙏🙏 Big Deuce"
Before getting hurt, Jayson Tatum was playing great, putting up 42 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.
The Celtics went on to lose the game, 121-113, to fall to a 3-1 series deficit against the Knicks. They will try to bounce back in Game 5 in Boston on Wednesday.
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla expresses concern over Jayson Tatum’s injury
Coach Joe Mazzulla expressed concern over the leg injury that Jayson Tatum suffered in Game 4 against the New York Knicks on Monday night. The development could see the Boston Celtics player with their All-Star forward for the remainder of their campaign.
Following their 121-113 loss, Mazzulla addressed the tough predicament they are facing with the Tatum situation. He is fearing the worse after seeing how their resident star reacted after getting hurt knowing how tough he is as a player.
He said:
“It’s a lower-body injury and he’ll have an MRI tomorrow. We’ll see where it goes from there. It’s tough to see a guy like him get carried off. He’s the type of guy who gets right up. We’ll know tomorrow.”
Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in the playoffs in points (26.1), rebo9unds (12), assists (5.6) and steals (12.9) entering Game 4.
After getting hurt, the 27-year-old former Duke star was all emotional as he was taken to the dugout in a wheelchair.
With Tatum possibly out for the season, defending NBA champio Boston will now heavily turn to Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Payton Pritchard for answers and keep their campaign alive.
