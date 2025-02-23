LeBron James dubs celebrity comedian as 'GOAT' for bagging major NAACP Image award

LeBron James shared a heartfelt reaction to the Wayan comedy family's speech at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. A pop-culture media outlet posted a video of Damon Wayans and Marlon Wayans' speech from the award ceremony on their X, formerly Twitter, handle.

Ad

The LA Lakers star reposted the video on his X handle with his heartfelt message in the caption of his reshare.

"THE GOAT FAMILY OF COMEDY MAN!!!! LOVE THIS SH*T RIGHT HERE!!! 🫡 to The WAYANS," James captioned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James applauded the Wayans for their skills and expressed his love for their work. In their speech, Damon and Marlon Wayans gave the audience a brief summary of their road to success, which began with their brother Keenen Ivory Wayans. They thanked their oldest brother for being an inspiration and a guiding light for their success.

The Wayans received the Hall of Fame award at the event. They gained nationwide popularity in the late 1980s to the entirety of the 1990s, during which they released multiple hit shows and movies.

Ad

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marlon Wayans is worth $40 million, while his brother Damon Wayan is worth $35 million. Marlon has acted in the world-renowned "Scary Movie" series, while his brother Damon worked on "Saturday Night Live" and appeared in many hit movies in the 1990s.

LeBron James calls himself a natural "wide receiver" while praising his new teammate Luka Doncic as a natural "quarterback"

The LA Lakers secured a statement win against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday with a 123-100 victory over the third-seeded team in the Western Conference. The Lakers have often struggled against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, but that changed on Saturday, all courtesy of the purple and gold's newest recruit, Luka Doncic.

Ad

During the game, Doncic made a few pinpoint long passes to LeBron James, which the four-time NBA champ effortlessly converted into easy points. After the game, King James attended a post-game interview where a reporter asked him about his on-court synergy with the five-time All-Star.

"I am a natural-born wide receiver and he's a natural-born quarterback so it fits perfectly," James said. "I have been running the floor and running lanes pretty much my whole life and he has been throwing great passes pretty much his whole life." (2:00)

Ad

LeBron James ended his answer by evealing that it is not hard for him to get into rhythm with Doncic and all he needs is eye contact. The Slovenian international ended the night with his Lakers career-high 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. LBJ on the other hand netted 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback