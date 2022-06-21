"LeBron James was the dynasty!" - Nick Wright vigorously defends LeBron James in the G.O.A.T. debate while attempting to dismantle the "Nobody ate on Jordan's watch" narrative

Nick Wright had an interesting take to offer in the Michael Jordan and LeBron James G.O.A.T. debate. Speaking up on the nature of a dynasty of "First Things First", Wright offered a completely new perspective on the matter.

The G.O.A.T. debate has been one of the longest drawn conversations in modern basketball. Torn between the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, the deciding factor has seen several analysts and fans torn between the two.

While many, such as Skip Bayless, don't even consider James worthy enough to be part of the debate, Nick Wright emerges as the other side of the coin.

Vigorously defending LeBron's claim to the throne, Wright offered a brand new take while considering the nature of a dynasty.

With reference to the Golden State Warriors being the newest dynasty, he said:

"The reason the Warriors are a dynasty is because, in an eight-year stretch, they went to six Finals and won four rings. So who else did that during the LeBron James era? Oh wait, LeBron James! LeBron James was the dynasty!"

While discussing James' accomplishments, Wright additionally argued that there were existing dynasties in the Jordan era. While Chris Broussard didn't take to this well, Wright defended his statement with some debatable facts.

Nick Wright went on to comment upon how the narrative suits Jordan as his age is brought into question. However, with LeBron being almost the same age as Jordan when the LA Lakers formed their dynasty, Wright added:

"This is what we hear. 'Nobody ate on Jordan's watch,' which is true, as long as you're excluding Kareem, Magic, Worthy, Bird, McHale, Parish, Isaih, Dumars, Hakeem, Drexler, Duncan, Robinson, Shaq, Kobe. Nobody else ate though, he's right about that."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "LeBron James was the dynasty. ... We hear, 'Nobody ate on Jordan's watch.' Which is true, as long as you're excluding Kareem, Magic, Worthy, Bird, McHale, Parish, Isiah, Dumars, Hakeem, Drexler, Duncan, Robinson, Shaq, Kobe. Nobody else ate though." — @getnickwright "LeBron James was the dynasty. ... We hear, 'Nobody ate on Jordan's watch.' Which is true, as long as you're excluding Kareem, Magic, Worthy, Bird, McHale, Parish, Isiah, Dumars, Hakeem, Drexler, Duncan, Robinson, Shaq, Kobe. Nobody else ate though." — @getnickwright https://t.co/Z5I1t2HwxI

How valid is Nick Wright's take in lobbying for LeBron James?

LeBron James and Michael Jordan at the NBA 75 event

Nick Wright offered an interesting perspective on the G.O.A.T. debate.

LeBron James had one of the most dominant individual stretches in NBA history. Going to eight consecutive Finals and winning three, James has been immensely successful in taking his team to the big stage.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife "I'm LeBron James from Akron, Ohio, from the inner city. I'm not even supposed to be here...I'm blessed."



9 YEARS AGO TODAY, LeBron did this to the Spurs in GM7 of the 2013 NBA Finals:



37 PTS | 12 REB | 4 AST | 1 DAGGER "I'm LeBron James from Akron, Ohio, from the inner city. I'm not even supposed to be here...I'm blessed."9 YEARS AGO TODAY, LeBron did this to the Spurs in GM7 of the 2013 NBA Finals:37 PTS | 12 REB | 4 AST | 1 DAGGER https://t.co/icdbd9n5UC

NBA History @NBAHistory



On this day in 2016... LeBron James completed a jaw-dropping chasedown block late in Game 7 of the 2016 "The Block"On this day in 2016... LeBron James completed a jaw-dropping chasedown block late in Game 7 of the 2016 #NBAFinals setting the stage for a historic comeback. #NBA75 "The Block"On this day in 2016... LeBron James completed a jaw-dropping chasedown block late in Game 7 of the 2016 #NBAFinals setting the stage for a historic comeback. #NBA75 https://t.co/ggIioL6vf5

Unfortunately, this didn't always yield positive results. With several losses in the Finals, James as a "dynasty" wasn't the most successful one.

This stands in stark contradiction to Michael Jordan's career.

Jordan didn't arrive at the Finals scene until 1991. However, once he made it there, he remained unbeaten.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife

MICHAEL JORDAN made this "Spectacular Move" during a spectacular 33-point performance (15/18 FG) in the 1991 NBA Finals!



GM1: 36 PTS, 12 AST, 8 REB

GM2: 33 PTS, 13 AST, 7 REB

GM3: 29 PTS, 9 AST, 9 REB

GM4: 28 PTS, 13 AST, 5 REB

GM5: 30 PTS, 10 AST, 5 STL 30 YEARS AGO TODAYMICHAEL JORDAN made this "Spectacular Move" during a spectacular 33-point performance (15/18 FG) in the 1991 NBA Finals!GM1: 36 PTS, 12 AST, 8 REBGM2: 33 PTS, 13 AST, 7 REBGM3: 29 PTS, 9 AST, 9 REBGM4: 28 PTS, 13 AST, 5 REBGM5: 30 PTS, 10 AST, 5 STL 30 YEARS AGO TODAY 🐐MICHAEL JORDAN made this "Spectacular Move" during a spectacular 33-point performance (15/18 FG) in the 1991 NBA Finals! GM1: 36 PTS, 12 AST, 8 REBGM2: 33 PTS, 13 AST, 7 REBGM3: 29 PTS, 9 AST, 9 REBGM4: 28 PTS, 13 AST, 5 REBGM5: 30 PTS, 10 AST, 5 STL https://t.co/y9NHGi7UkF

With a 6-0 record in the Finals, Jordan is the most successful player when it comes down to the minute details of the big game. While due consideration can be given to roster strength and support at his disposal, His Airness was the most dominant force on the biggest stage.

Pro Sports Outlook @PSO_Sports

June 14, 1998: In NBA Finals Game 6, #Bulls Michael Jordan hit the iconic “Last Shot” in UTA for CHI’s 6th NBA title in 8 years (2nd 3-peat) along with his record 6th Finals MVP award, shooting the most % (52%; 35/67) of a team's FGA in NBA Playoff history June 14, 1998: In NBA Finals Game 6, #Bulls Michael Jordan hit the iconic “Last Shot” in UTA for CHI’s 6th NBA title in 8 years (2nd 3-peat) along with his record 6th Finals MVP award, shooting the most % (52%; 35/67) of a team's FGA in NBA Playoff historyhttps://t.co/Nig6DFFPJU

The G.O.A.T. debate itself won't really have an end. There will always be more narratives drawn up to support either side. The biggest crime in this regard would be deny the greatness of either legend.

