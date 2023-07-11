NBA agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul introduced his inaugural 550 shoe and apparel line with New Balance nearly two years ago. Now, Paul and New Balance have unveiled the latest edition of the line, the “Forever Yours” collection.

The unveiling of the line has led to some excitement on social media, including from Paul’s most prominent client, LA Lakers star forward LeBron James:

“Beautiful my brother!!! My nephew Richie is a star by the way!!,” James tweeted on Monday.

"Beautiful my brother!!! My nephew Richie a by the way!!"

The Rich Paul for New Balance 550 and classic court apparel drops July 14th.

As for the design of Paul’s new collection, it is inspired by the agent's childhood love for the game of basketball:

“Forever Yours draws inspiration from the youthful feeling of all-consuming affection, whether it’s for the game, or the one,” the brand said.

In addition, Complex describes the details of Paul's latest signature shoe model as follows:

“This pair is equipped with a premium lavender suede upper while purple accents appear on the trims including the ‘N’ logo on the sides. Paul's name also makes an appearance on the tongue tag, with contrasting white shoelaces, midsole and a lavender-colored outsole to finish off the look.”

Rich Paul x New Balance 550 "Forever Yours"



Rich Paul x New Balance 550 "Forever Yours" 🗓️ July 14th

The "Forever Yours" collection is scheduled to release worldwide on July 14, retailing at $130. The collection includes a T-shirt, hoodie, jacket, jogging pants, shorts, and a collared shirt along with Paul’s signature sneakers.

Rich Paul x New Balance "Forever Yours" Collection (2023)

LeBron James calls out Rich Paul haters following successful start to 2023 NBA free agency

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul

This isn’t the first time that LeBron James has shown love to his agent and close friend. James has long been known to have Paul’s back, including during the start of this year’s NBA free agency.

In just the first day of free agency alone, Paul landed three of his clients (Jerami Grant, Fred VanVleet and Draymond Green) a total of $390 million. Following the news of the series of massive deals negotiated and secured by Paul, James took to Twitter to congratulate his agent:

“And y'all still wanna question if Rich Paul is the H.I.M. It says a lot about you if you're not feeling us. I told him less is more it's plenty of us,” James tweeted.

"And y'all still wanna question is Rich Paul is the H.I.M. It says a lot about you if you not feeling us. I told him less is more it's plenty of us"

Per Bleacher Report, Paul makes up to a 4% commission on every contract he negotiates.

