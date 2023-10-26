LeBron James' ex-attorney lands job with LA Clippers: All you need to know

This week, LeBron James' former attorney, Jennifer Lewis, has taken up a job with the Los Angeles Clippers. She signed with the Clippers as their general counsel.

A Bloomberg Law report from this week indicated the news of Lewis' new role. Prior to her job with the LA Clippers, Lewis was notably known as the first general counsel for James' entertainment development and production company, The SpringHill Company.

The news also notably comes on the heels of the Clippers losing former general counsel Nicole Duckett. Heading into this season, the Clippers hired the Lakers star's ex-lawyer to fill that gap, following a trend of teams adding lawyers to their teams.

So far, no statement has been posted to Lewis' social media accounts regarding the new role. However, her LinkedIn profile reflects the change in roles.

Looking at the background of ex-LeBron James lawyer Jennifer Lewis

Jennifer Lewis began her journey in law at Tulane University Law School, where she got her JD. She then jumped into her career as an attorney at Fox Family Worldwide in 1998 before settling into a big role with Sony as Director of Business & Legal Affairs and Senior Counsel.

After spending time with MGM, Live Nation, and Disney, she teamed up with LeBron James' The SpringHill Company as general counsel. The company, valued at $725 million in 2021 according to Yahoo! Sports, was notably named after an apartment complex James grew up in.

After parting ways with the Lakers star's company, she spent time as general counsel for Redbud Brands and Axis before joining the LA Clippers.

Every time the Lakers and the Clippers collide, the game serves as the battle for LA. Year after year, no matter how lopsided the record gets, fans anxiously await battles between the Lakers and Clippers off the court.

In her role as general counsel, she likely won't be in a fan-facing role, meaning her work will be behind the scenes unless there's a legal matter to be addressed. For example, last season, the San Antonio Spurs dealt with allegations made against Josh Primo, which would require legal services.