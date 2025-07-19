LeBron James’ ex-teammate Delonte West spotted in distressing state in hometown

LeBron James' ex-teammate and former NBA player Delonte West was recorded in a homeless state in Washington on Saturday. In a video posted on X, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player stood on the streetside with some cash in his hands.An extremely lanky West wore an oversized T-shirt and pants, and danced with a few dollars in his hand. The destitute state of the former NBA player has been in the news for a few years now, and he has even received support from the basketball community.Former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban had previously tried to help West after he was spotted homeless in Dallas. During an interview with Shannon Sharpe last year, Cuban said that he had initially thought that he could help the former Mavericks player turn his life around.&quot;I thought we had him,&quot; said Cuban. &quot;I thought we had him turned around. We sent him down to Jayson's place down in Florida. It's like a farm, Jayson Williams.'&quot;Cuban added that West, time and again, ran away from the rehab center.It's like he's making progress, sending pictures,&quot; added Cuban. &quot;Donte's emailing me, and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, we getting this,' and then Donte throws the sh** over the fence, and disappears. We bring him back again, making progress, this is it, same sh**...Only so much you can do.&quot;&quot;Mental illness is real. It is real, and you just don't wish it away.&quot;After initial help from Cuban in 2020 and 2021, Delonte West was once again seen panhandling in Virginia in 2022.NBA fans react to homeless Delonte West in WashingtonThe impoverished state of Delonte had the fans concerned. Reacting to the 41-year-old former NBA player's concerning state, a fan raised a suspicion of witchcraft on West.&quot;Somebody did witchcraft on this dude or something.&quot;LilRocketNasa🚀 @lilrocketnasaLINKSomebody did witchcraft on this dude or somethingA fan slammed LeBron James, who was teammates with West in Cleveland, and alleged racism against the LA Lakers star.&quot;Where is Lebron James to support his teammate when he’s literally at the verge of de*th? We all know Lebron doesn't like white people neither would help them.&quot;Problematik @Problematik717LINKWhere is Lebron James to support his teammate when he’s literally at the verge of de*th? We all know Lebron doesn’t like white people neither would help them.A fan alluded to former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban previously trying to help West.&quot;How do you go from making millions to this? Then I remember Mark Cuban trying to help him out and he turned around and went back to this.&quot;💥TWEEZY💥 @TweezySolLINKHow do you go from making millions to this? Then I remember mark cyban trying to help him out and he turned around and went back to thisA fan feared that West needed urgent help.&quot;Hope Delonte gets the help he desperately needs before it's too late. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.&quot;Charlie Ricker @CharlieRicker24LINKHope Delonte gets the help he desperately needs before it's too late. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽A fan slammed other players for not sending help to Delonte West during his tough time.&quot;Sad story…and no brothers in the league is trying to help this dude if this is true …if so it’s part of selfhate and mental slavery which I speak on.&quot;Daryl Davis @Daryl_Davis_ATLLINKSad story…and no brothers in the league is trying to help this dude if this is true …if so it’s part of selfhate and mental slavery which I speak on.However, some fans wrote that West was a lost cause and he didn't want to be helped.&quot;It’s time to accept that nobody can save Delonte West because he doesn’t even wanna save himself.&quot;𝙘𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨🎒 @SkiMaskChris_LINKIt’s time to accept that nobody can save Delonte West because he doesn’t even wanna save himself&quot;There’s been a lot of resources used to help this guy over the years. He don’t want the help, sometimes you have to move on.&quot;Rico Lindsay @RicosWayLINKThere’s been a lot of resources used to help this guy over the years. He don’t want the help, sometimes you have to move on.In 11 NBA seasons, Delonte West averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 27 minutes.