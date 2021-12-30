“LeBron James is experiencing what Melo was experiencing in New York for a couple years” – Randy Cruz compares LA Lakers to Carmelo Anthony’s New York Knicks as they struggle

LeBron James and the LA Lakers secured a 132-123 victory Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets. This, however, does not tell the entire story as the franchise has struggled this season.

Ballislife podcast hosts Randy Cruz and Denby Blanco are the latest to take a jab at the Lakers for their woes. On their show, "It's in the Game," they shared their concerns about the franchise and what the possible future holds.

Blanco said the Lakers might cut Russell Westbrook as he has not fit.

"I feel sorry for Russell Westbrook," Blanco said. He is a turnover fraud machine. I'd be shocked if they kept him, $44 million, he's getting paid this year. The data doesn't suggest he does well with the Lakers as they're constructed right now. It doesn't fit.

"Westbrook apparently wants to do what he wants to do. He doesn't want to listen. Shout out to Uncle Shannon Sharpe made a great point. Kevin Durant had to play with that for 10 years."

Westbrook has the most turnovers on the roster. He has twice as many as James, who has the second-most turnovers. Blanco critiqued Westbrook for this major deficiency.

"He's great 100-mile power motor that will come at you offensively and defensively, will turn the ball over anytime and will turn the ball over in clutch time?" Blanco said. "That's not what you want your point guard to be."

Cruz pointed out that while Westbrook is an issue with the Lakers, he isn't the main issue. He highlighted the entire team structure as an issue. And he said LBJ was to blame as he played a role in picking the team.

"I don't think he's the main issue today," Cruz said. "I think he's one of the issues over there. Just a way the team is constructed right now, and this is on LeBron, he's the one that picked these pieces too."

Cruz then compared the issues James is experiencing to what Carmelo Anthony went through for seven seasons (2010-17) with the New York Knicks, having to carry a team to no avail.

"LeBron is experiencing what exactly Melo was experiencing in New York for a couple years, carrying them doing what you can do with 37.7 points," Cruz said.

LA Lakers struggle despite LeBron James' magnificent performances

LeBron James of the LA Lakers reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on Dec. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles (17-18), which visits the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, is seventh in the Western Conference. The super team of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony has had chemistry issues. They have struggled all season.

James averages 27.6 points 7.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. In the past five games, he has averaged 34.4 ppg, but the Lakers have won only of those five.

James, who is in 19th season and turns 37 on Thursday, continues to perform at the highest level, but the same cannot be said about is teammates. Westbrook, who was expected to bring in a different dynamic to the team – the missing piece – has found it difficult to fit in, despite being a phenomenal talent.

