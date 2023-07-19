LeBron James expresses his delight as 'Taco Tuesday' trademark battle between Taco Bell and Taco Johns reaches impasse

The term "Taco Tuesday" is now free to use for everyone, and that includes LA Lakers star LeBron James after Taco Bell and Taco Johns settle a dispute over the term. James has expressed his love for tacos, that his company even attempted to trademark the term.

LeBron has released a few videos of him getting excited for Taco Tuesdays that have all gone viral on social media. His love for a particular food is amazing to watch as he even got involved in getting the term free for everyone to use. In May 2023, the four-time champion joined Taco Bell to end trademarking the famed term.

Earlier tonight, James seem to have won the battle as it was reported that Taco Bell and Taco Johns have both settled. With that, the term "Taco Tuesday" will now be free to be used by everyone. The four-time MVP celebrated on Twitter by posting a few emojis about tacos.

The Lakers star even made a commercial with Taco Bell to help the battle over the term "Taco Tuesday." In the advertisement, James keeps getting censored whenever he decides to use the term and complains about why it can't be used.

Maybe LeBron's commercial with Taco Bell helped settle the case. Fans are now expecting the future Hall of Famer to announce his random "Taco Tuesday" runs.

LeBron James loves sharing Taco Tuesdays with his family

One thing that separates LeBron James from other big-name celebrities is his time with his family. He's known to be a loyal husband and father, who loves to share his time with them. Which is why his family is now used to his cravings for Taco Tuesdays.

James usually shares his taco runs with his family when he gets the chance. During that time, he focuses the camera on his kids and wife to acknowledge Taco Tuesdays. Back in 2019, he posted a video with his entire household enjoying tacos at his house and asking people to yell "Taco Tuesday."

It didn't stop there, as it kept on becoming his thing. The term was closely attached to him that he even got the entire Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) to chant "Taco Tuesday."

From family to fans, and even involving teammates. James' taco influence got to his All-Star teammate, Anthony Davis. AD was invited by the 6-foot-9 All-Star to his house where he had his first experience of LeBron's "Taco Tuesday." This was prior to Davis' first season with the Lakers where they won the 2020 NBA title.

