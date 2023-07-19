LeBron James was a rookie when he watched Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers battle the San Antonio Spurs in the 2004 playoffs. James’ Cleveland Cavaliers failed to make the playoffs in his first NBA season, which gave him time to watch the title favorites duke it out.

James told the late Craig Sager that he was at the old Staples Center to watch the Lakers’ legendary duo. When asked who he patterned his game after, he responded (via BallisLife):

“I never pattern my game after anybody but I can see flashes of Magic [Johnson] and some of Penny Hardaway, one of my favorite players.”

"King James" at the Staple Center in 2004 to watch the LA Lakers.

LeBron James knew, even back then, that he was built differently from Kobe Bryant. Despite the inevitable and growing comparisons, his game was just not in the same mold as “The Black Mamba.”

The Akron, Ohio native was already aware that he had similarities with another Laker great - Magic Johnson. Johnson and James have nearly identical frames and are gifted with almost the same passing ability.

Both can see over defenses, can lead a team, are insanely competitive winners and love to involve their teammates. It’s no surprise that James has been called Magic Johnson 2.0 in his career.

Pre-injury Penny Hardaway is another player James recognized some familiarity with. Hardaway and the then Cleveland Cavaliers star also didn’t have a reliable outside shot, particularly from behind the arc.

Their impacts, though, were more than just hitting perimeter shots. James and Hardaway could dominate multiple different aspects of the game.

Magic Johnson helped convinced LeBron James to play for the LA Lakers

While it was assumed that LeBron James would eventually play for the LA Lakers, there was still no guarantee it would ultimately happen.

Magic Johnson, who served as the team’s president of basketball operations in the summer of 2018, wanted to make his team relevant again. The LA Lakers last made the playoffs in 2013 where they were swept by an old nemesis, the San Antonio Spurs. They then missed the postseason for six consecutive years.

Convincing LeBron James to take his talents to Hollywood was a big part of Johnson’s plan of making the Lakers relevant again. Downtown Los Angeles erupted in cheers as if they'd already won the championship when it was announced that “King James” was a Laker.

James couldn’t lead the purple and gold franchise in his first year with the team. The following season, he and Anthony Davis, who was acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans via trade, led the Lakers to yet another championship.

Magic Johnson stepped down from his executive role a year after bringing in LeBron James. The Lakers, however, were appreciative of his role in convincing the face of the NBA to play for them.

