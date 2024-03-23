LeBron James fans hail the "King" after Purdue executes his suggestion from new pod: "Only been one episode"

The new podcast of LeBron James and JJ Redick has spread throughout social media platforms like wildfire, with its YouTube channel four days after its release garnering 311,00 subscribers. The four-time NBA champion shared his knowledge on the first episode of the weekly "Mind the Game" podcast and educated basketball fans with a deeper perspective of the game.

Having garnered basketball intelligence, fans were quick to point out a recent example of "America's Play" and how it played out, as James suggested in the podcast on Tuesday.

During Friday night's March Madness showdown between Purdue and Grambling State, the Boilermakers apparently executed the baseline out of bounds coverage "King James" and Redick had discussed.

The Boilermakers got the better of the Tigers, winning 78-50.

This led to some fans pointing out the impact of one episode of "Mind the Game."

"LeBron influencing the world and it's only one episode," user @GooseGuy14 wrote on X.

Several basketball fans acknowledged the Boilermakers' play and were left astonished by what seemed to be a coincidence with the timing of James and Redick's podcast.

While some are new to the BLOB coverage, others argue that JJ Redick and LeBron James should not take too much credit because this play has been done for years.

A fan wrote that discussions like these are needed more than all the GOAT debates on who is better between LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

What is the 'America's Play' as discussed by LeBron James and JJ Redick in 'Mind the Game'

LA Lakers great LeBron James and former NBA star JJ Redick took the basketball world by storm with their groundbreaking podcast "Mind the Game," aiming to dive deep into their knowledge of the sport. This new podcast wanted to do away with the usual "hot take" format as it explored the nuances of basketball.

During the first episode, James introduced the BOB (Baseline Out of Bounds) or BLOB to many, highlighting its prevalence in NBA teams' strategies. Dubbed "America's Play," the move is also known as the "triangle," which involves intricate movements to create scoring opportunities.

LeBron James advocated this defensive switch tactic to counteract its effectiveness, as observed from collegiate and professional levels.

JJ Redick countered the argument and mentioned to James that executing the play comes with the risk of defensive breakdowns. Despite its potential, every defensive tactic has vulnerabilities, promoting opposing teams to devise countermovements.

Through this discussion and how it is now well recognized by casual basketball fans, "Mind the Game" delivered its promise to dissect these plays to create a more intelligent discussion of basketball to wider audiences.