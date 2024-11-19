LeBron James' former teammate challenges Steph Curry's spot in GOAT debate

Amid Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors' hot start, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal asked Iman Shumpert about the former's placement in the GOAT debate. However, the 2016 NBA champion pushed back, citing Curry's limitations compared to other all-time greats.

Golden State has defied expectations this season, starting 10-3 after many asserted that the franchise's NBA championship window was closed. Curry continues to lead the way, averaging a team-best 23.0 points per game on efficient 47.9/42.7/94.3 shooting splits in Year 16.

On Monday's episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," O'Neal brought up the four-time NBA champion's GOAT prospects. O'Neal named Shumpert's ex-teammate, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, and asked if Curry belongs in the same discussion.

According to Shumpert, Curry relies more on his team's offensive system, so he isn't as difficult to stop in late-game situations. He added that the right game plan can relatively contain the two-time MVP.

"Technically, yes. Personally, no," Shumpert said. "... I speak off experience from having to usually guard the best player. There are certain players that you guard that (you can't stop). ... When you've gotta deal with somebody like that at the end of a game, it's like, 'Man.'

"Steph, he uses a lot of stuff to get open, like he's going around screens. If you could switch and do enough, and not let him get the ball, you might make it out okay," he continued.

O'Neal noted that he's "never thought about (the GOAT debate) like that." Afterward, Shumpert used O'Neal's low-post dominance as an example to prove his point, which the big man appeared to appreciate.

Shaquille O'Neal questions GOAT debate criteria; uses Steph Curry's championships to make his case

While Shaquille O'Neal seemingly respected Iman Shumpert's GOAT debate opinion, he later questioned what the "criteria" is "with so much going on."

According to O'Neal, if championships are factored in, Steph Curry should be in the discussion, as he has as many as LeBron James.

"LeBron's got four, Kobe (Bryant's) got five, but he should be mentioned. And Steph's got four. He can be mentioned," O'Neal said.

Nevertheless, Shumpert reiterated that Curry is "in a totally different category" than Michael Jordan, James and Bryant.

