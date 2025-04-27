LeBron James’ former teammate champions Shedeur Sanders’ Cleveland arrival: “This city and these fans will embrace you like no other”

LeBron James' former teammate Tristan Thompson sent a message to Shedeur Sanders after the talented quarterback officially entered the NFL and became a professional. The Sanders saga ended on Saturday after the Cleveland Browns picked him with the No. 144 overall selection in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Sanders was initially expected to be at least a top 20 draft selection, but things went south quickly, with Sanders falling to the fifth round in a dramatic turn of events.

Once he knew he was a member of the Browns, Sanders posted a three-word message on X (formerly Twitter).

"Thank you GOD," the Colorado Buffaloes star tweeted.

Thompson responded by welcoming him to Cleveland and added that the city will show its support through thick and thin.

"Welcome to the city! This city and these fans will embrace you like no other #LEGENDARY," Thompson quote-tweeted.

After failed partnerships with Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield and more recently, Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns are still in the search of a quarterback who can lead the squad, win consistently and bring joy and excitement to a fanbase that has seen other positions take over and become more popular than the quarterback (Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb, for example).

The Browns had added a quarterback before Shedeur Sanders, picking Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon with the No. 94 pick in the third round. They're now members of a five-man quarterback room that could make headlines ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Browns select Shedeur Sanders, Tristan Thompson's Cavaliers take a 3-0 lead in first-round playoffs series

Saturday was a very positive day for Cleveland sports. Not only were Shedeur Sanders and other intriguing prospects drafted by the Browns, but the Cavaliers demolished the Miami Heat in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, taking a commanding 3-0 lead.

Cleveland showed no mercy to Miami, securing a 124-87 win to get closer to the second round of the playoffs. Jarrett Allen's 22 points and De'Andre Hunter's 21 points off the bench propelled the Cavs to an easy win over the No. 10 seed in the East.

Tristan Thompson played five minutes, grabbing two rebounds for the 2016 NBA champions. The Cavs return to action on Monday to try to sweep the Heat and continue their impressive 2024-25 NBA campaign.

