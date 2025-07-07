LeBron James' friend predicts bold Lakers move for Kevin Love after getting traded to rebuilding Jazz 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 07, 2025 14:44 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
LeBron James' friend predicts bold Lakers move for Kevin Love after getting traded to rebuilding Jazz (Image Source: Imagn)

LeBron James' friend, Cuffs The Legend, weighed in on Kevin Love getting traded to the Utah Jazz on Monday. He was moved in a three-team deal, which saw Norman Powell head to the Miami Heat and John Collins land on the LA Clippers as the centerpieces.

Cuffs The Legend made a bold prediction, suggesting Love could end up on the Lakers after the unexpected move. Utah is currently rebuilding, and a buyout could be possible. It opens the pathway for LA to land Love as a veteran backup big and locker room leader.

The Lakers don't have a veteran presence who can hold Luka Doncic and LeBron James accountable. Markieff Morris held that spot last year after being included in the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. Love could fit that role. He already has a solid relationship with James. It might help the Lakers convince the four-time MVP to stay amid rumors of his wish to leave.

