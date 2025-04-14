LeBron James' friend skeptical of Steph Curry's legacy after Warriors' OT bench move in Clippers stunner

Cuffs The Legend, a longtime friend of LA Lakers star LeBron James, is known for his social media presence. Following the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season on Sunday, Cuffs shared his thoughts on the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors’ 124-119 overtime loss to the LA Clippers.

Ad

With the game tied at 111 with 17.5 seconds remaining and the ball in the hands of the Clippers after a timeout, coach Steve Kerr took his star guard out of the game for defensive purposes. In addition to Curry, Brandin Podziemski was also subbed out in favor of center Kevon Looney and 6-foot-5 guard Moses Moody.

The gamble paid off, as Golden State got a stop, and the game went into overtime.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cuffs saw the strategy as a blemish on the four-time NBA champion’s legacy, posting on X (formerly Twitter):

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Steph Curry got benched on the final possession because he’s a liability defensively. You just can’t be included in Top 10 discussions if your team can’t afford to have you on the floor at the end of games!" Cuffs tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In what turned out to be the Warriors’ final defensive possession, with 7.7 seconds left in overtime, Moody again replaced Curry. On the ensuing offensive possession, the two-time NBA MVP returned as Buddy Hield missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game.

Read more: Are Golden State Warriors eliminated from 2025 NBA playoffs? Looking at aftermath of OT meltdown against Clippers

Why Steve Kerr's decision to bench Steph Curry makes sense

With the game on the line, Warriors coach Steve Kerr benched Steph Curry for defensive purposes. While fans might want the best players on the floor at all times, the strategy is not unusual in the NBA.

Ad

Kerr went with defensive-minded players such as Moses Moody, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney — all of whom saw action down the stretch on Sunday. A bigger lineup is arguably better suited to counter the LA Clippers' offense, which includes Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Norman Powell and Kris Dunn.

While Steph Curry’s defensive limitations — despite being the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made — can be debated, his offensive impact cannot be overstated. He has delivered in the clutch many times before.

Steph Curry's Warriors fell short on Sunday and dropped into the play-in tournament. They will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday for the No. 7 seed. If they lose, Golden State will have another chance to earn a playoff berth Friday against the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More