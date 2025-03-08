"Lebron James get ready to learn the paint" - NBA fans react to Lakers potentially starting without true center against Celtics

The center position has been an issue for the LA Lakers for quite a while now. Centers who play for LA just can't seem to stay healthy, and this problem has reared its ugly head once more. Jaxson Hayes, the team's starting center, is dealing with a right knee contusion.

Ad

Due to this injury, Hayes is listed as doubtful for his team's showdown against the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The report that LA does not have a starting center has caused some fans to troll the team.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"LeBron (James) get ready to learn the paint," one fan joked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lakers fans about to be using 'Jaxson Hayes' as an excuse for a loss," another fan said.

"Okay that’s fine it means this game doesn’t count if we don’t win," a fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, several fans pointed to other bigs who can step up as the center for LA against the Celtics.

"Who starts? Trey Jemison? This might be his chance to prove that he’s a good backup center for us," one fan said.

Ad

"Umm Jemison and Len just gonna have to step up its not that big of a deal," another fan wrote.

"Trey Jemison breakout game incoming," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aside from Jaxson Hayes, several key pieces are on the Lakers' injured-player list.

Rui Hachimura, who has missed the last four games, remains out due to a left patellar tendinopathy. Meanwhile, the superstar duo of LeBron James (left foot) and Luka Doncic (right knee) are both listed as probable.

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Jrue Holiday (finger) and Sam Hauser (right ankle) are all listed as questionable for Boston.

Also read: Boston Celtics injury report: Latest on Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday's availability for big game against Lakers (Mar. 8)

Ad

The Lakers have centers who could fill in for Jaxson Hayes

Jaxson Hayes' absence does not mean the LA Lakers are completely without centers. Coach JJ Redick has several options on which center to plug into his starting lineup in place of Hayes.

First on the list is two-way player Trey Jemison. As a two-way player, Jemison splits his time between the main roster and the G League. He's played 13 games for the main roster so far, averaging 3.4 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Ad

Next on the list is Alex Len, whom LA signed on Feb. 11. Len has only suited up in four games for LA since he was signed. In his debut game against the Utah Jazz, he scored four points, grabbed seven rebounds and rejected one shot. In the next three games he played in, he failed to register a single point and only grabbed two more boards.

Finally, there's Cameroonian center Christian Koloko. Koloko has played 29 games this year, averaging 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Jarred Vanderbilt, listed as a 6-foot-8 forward, could also play as LA's small-ball center. However, the injury to Rui Hachimura has hurt the Lakers frontcourt depth, which means Vanderbilt could likely remain a four.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback