LeBron James gets interrupted by goat sounds in locker room as Lakers superstar addresses media.

LeBron James is used to speaking to the media. The 21-year veteran has done it thousands of times, so he knows how to power through interruptions. Interruptions such as when his teammates make goat noises in the background while he answers questions. It is a bit that his Lakers teammates have done before.

They pulled the prank again on James following the Lakers' 124-108 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, the final day of the regular season. His teammates can be heard making goat sounds in the background of James’ locker room availability.

Watch the clip here. The noises can be heard around the 3:14 minute mark.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The noises are an obvious reference to LeBron James being the GOAT of basketball. James showed off his unreal abilities once again on Sunday.

James dropped a triple-double on the road to lead the Lakers. He scored 28 points, dished out 17 assists and grabbed 11 rebounds. He shot 11 of 20.

The win gave the Lakers the eighth seed and knocked New Orleans out of the playoffs (and a matchup with the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves) and into the play-in tournament. It sets up a Tuesday rematch, again in New Orleans, between the two teams in the 7 vs. 8 matchup of the play-in tournament in the West.

The winner will get the No. 7 seed and play the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. The loser will play the winner of the 9 vs. 10 matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors for the No. 8 seed.

LeBron James’ preparation for play-in matchup vs. Pelicans

LeBron James knows the New Orleans Pelicans will come out hungry to avenge their loss on Sunday in the first game of the play-in tournament. James also has experience in the play-in tournament. James is 2-0 with the Lakers in play-in tournament games.

“These games are going to be extremely hard, extremely physical,” James said. “I am looking at this as a two-game playoff series. They have multiple days to sit on that feeling and sit with that taste in their mouth of the loss. They will be ready for us and we have to come in with the same sense of urgency.”

The Lakers should be ready. They won the season series between the teams 3-1. The Lakers will be a short +1 point underdog but could end up a favorite in the game if more money comes in on the Lakers.

LeBron James knows winning the play-in game will take some adjustments from Sunday’s win.

“There are things we can take from tonight. But at the end of the day, the game on Tuesday is a new game and a new opportunity for us to get better,” James said.

The Lakers will hope Anthony Davis repeats his strong performance on Sunday. Davis lit up his old team on Sunday. He scored 30 points, adding 11 rebounds.