LeBron James gets serenaded by GOAT noises as he speaks at Fanatics fest

LeBron James made an appearance at this year’s Fanatics Fest in New York City, joining NFL icon Tom Brady and rising NBA star Victor Wembanyama for a live edition of his talk show, "The Shop: Uninterrupted."

While reflecting on his basketball legacy and discussing how much longer he plans to play, James was met with fans in the audience playfully making goat noises in tribute.

The “GOAT” nickname — short for “Greatest of All Time” — is common in sports circles, especially when comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan in basketball debates.

James holds the NBA’s all-time scoring record, has secured four NBA championships, four MVPs and three Olympic gold medals, and has become the embodiment of durability with 22 seasons under his belt.

Over his career, James has averaged 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Jordan, meanwhile, posted career averages of 30.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.3 apg and 2.3 steals per contest — and crucially, won six titles without ever losing in the Finals.

Tom Brady calls LeBron James “the greatest ever”

During the Fanatics Fest panel, Tom Brady didn’t hold back in his praise for LeBron James, commending his excellence amid relentless scrutiny.

"The different teams that (LeBron James) has been on, he's always done things the right way," Brady said. "He's always risen above the noise, continuing to deliver. You’re witnessing the greatest ever and I hope you all appreciate that."

Even as his greatness is widely recognized, James is clearly entering the final phase of his career. He holds a $52 million player option with the Lakers for next season and could become a free agent afterward.

At the panel, James also joked that Victor Wembanyama — the league leader in blocks at 3.8 per game — might accelerate his exit from the game.

"I don't know.. I can't play that much further. The more and more time I play, as long as he (Victor Wembanyama) keeps smacking my shots into the stands, it's going to make me retire," James said.

Still, if the Lakers make the right offseason moves — potentially targeting big names in free agency or trades — James could have one more championship run left in him, especially with Luka Doncic as his co-star.

