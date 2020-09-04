LeBron James gives a fitting reply to Jay Williams for comparing him to Scottie Pippen on Twitter

After Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen responded to Richard Jefferson's tweet about Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James has also become a part of the same conversation on social media platform Twitter. James replied to a tweet by former Bulls player and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams.

LeBron James responds to Jay Williams' tweet comparing him to Scottie Pippen

ESPN presenter Richard Jefferson had compared Giannis Antetokounmpo to Scottie Pippen in a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks lost the second game against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Jefferson implied that Giannis is a good 'Pippen', but he will need his 'Jordan' if he wants to win an NBA championship.

In a follow up to that tweet, Jay Williams mentioned that even LeBron James had to play the role of Pippen when he was in Miami with Dwayne Wade. This prompted a quick response from LA Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers close to signing Tyronn Lue as their next head coach

LeBron James sounded annoyed in the tweet due to being mentioned unnecessarily on social media. James emphasized the fact that he had nothing to do with the argument or the conversation surrounding the Bulls legends and Antetokounmpo. He mentioned that he is focused on the upcoming Western Conference semi-finals against Houston Rockets.

Explain to me what the fux I gotta do with this subject matter! I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston. And by the way I ain’t never been nobody but my damn self! 👑 Shit! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 3, 2020

Scottie Pippen had responded to the tweet by Jefferson by asking him about the status he enjoyed in the NBA after playing in it for multiple years. It was clear that Jefferson's comments were disrespectful towards both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Scottie Pippen.

I’m not Giannis—I don’t have back-to-back league MVPs (he will in a matter of days)—and he’s not me. The question is... who were you as a player? 😂 https://t.co/Ce6tGU98s3 — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) September 3, 2020

The Rockets booked a ticket to the second round after beating the OKC Thunder in a seven-game series. The LeBron James led Lakers had qualified for the semi-finals last week after overpowering the Portland Trail Blazers in five games despite losing the first game. The second round match-up will see LeBron James have a showdown with 2 former NBA MVPs in James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Advertisement

The Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen duo won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in the nineties with Phil Jackson as their head coach. The Michael Jordan-Chicago Bulls journey got well documented in the television docuseries 'The Last Dance' which premiered on streaming website Netflix in April and May.

Also read: BREAKING NEWS: Steve Nash appointed as the new Head Coach for the Brooklyn Nets