"LeBron James and his group can go in, and say ‘NBA, I want this team.’ … He’s legit a fan of the game” - Shannon Sharpe says LeBron James has positioned well to achieve his ultimate goal of owning an NBA team

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James made the news recently after becoming a billionaire. The Lakers superstar became the first player to become a billionaire while still playing the sport.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe believes that LeBron James will own an NBA team one day. Sharpe commended "King" James' business acumen and also commended his ability to surround himself with the right people. Sharpe said:

"I think he's positioned himself. If you think about the way he has done it, he's positioned himself not only to do the things that he's done to accumulate the wealth that he has but he's positioned himself with the right people and when the opportunity presents itself.

"LeBron James and his group can go in and say ‘NBA, I want this team’. He's legit a fan of the game."

Adam Silver, the NBA's commissioner, recently spoke about the NBA expanding the number of teams from 30 to possibly 32. He mentioned Las Vegas and Seattle as possible new franchises.

LeBron James and his endeavors off the court

LeBron James has built a business empire with many off-court ventures. Over the years, he has signed major deals with companies like Audemars Piguet, Coca-Cola and Beats by Dr. Dre.

James is the face of Nike basketball and has reportedly signed a billion dollar deal with the company. He joined Michael Jordan and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of three players to sign such a deal.

His signature Nike line of shoes has performed exceedingly well.

James has over the years been one of the most marketable athletes of all time. In March, James acquired a stake in Fenway Sports Group, making him a part-owner of the Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Red Sox.

James owns a production company called SpringHill Entertainment with business partner Maverick Carter. They produce movies and documentaries. Aside from business ventures, James has also showcased his talent in acting.

As far as acting goes, James has appeared in a cameo on the hit HBO show "Entourage." James also played a huge role in the film "Trainwreck," where he played himself in a performance that received decent reviews.

James starred in "Space Jam: A New Legacy," which did reasonably well at the box office. It was a sequel to the Michael Jordan movie from the 1990s.

One of James' biggest business successes is his investment in the tequila company Lobos 1707. It has been reported that James, as an angel investor, has had resounding success with this investment.

On top of all this, James has been an activist starting various nonprofit organizations. The LeBron James Family Foundation, based in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, has done incredible things for the community.

He has worked alongside Dwyane Wade to help and promote the community. He has also made various donations, taken numerous social justice stances and has used his platform to promote them.

