LeBron James' historic game's $92 ticket stub could sell for over $5000

NBA memorabilia will always be insanely expensive due to the history behind each piece, that includes the game where LeBron James passed Kareem Adbul-Jabbar in the all-time scoring list. According to new reports, a single ticket stub of the match between the LA Lakers and the OKC Thunder could sell up to $5,000.

TMZ Sports reported how the ticket stub could sell for an insane price. It also shared that the initial price that was used to purchase the ticket was only around $92. Given that it was the ticket used to witness history being made by James, it's understandable why the price could go up. The report said:

"The $92 stub that was used by a fan to watch James pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at Crypto.com Arena back on Feb. 7 just hit the block this week…and Heritage Auctions experts say it could ultimately sell for over $5,000."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom Report: Ticket stub from when LeBron James set NBA scoring record could sell for over $5K lakersdaily.com/report-ticket-… Report: Ticket stub from when LeBron James set NBA scoring record could sell for over $5K lakersdaily.com/report-ticket-…

During the game, James made a fadeaway jumper at the charity stripe to surpass Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. The game was stopped to honor his achievement, and the former Lakers star center congratulated him on the court, together with the league commissioner Adam Silver.

James finished with 38 points, seven rebounds and three assists against the Thunder.

You might also be interested in reading this: Gilbert Arenas reveals what LeBron James muttered during infamous ‘free throw ‘ shot incident: “One man just owned me”

Stephen A. Smith praises the moves made by LeBron James' Lakers in the offseason so far

Denver Nuggets v LA Lakers - Game 3

LeBron James and the Lakers had an incredible 2022-23 campaign despite starting as the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The changes they made in the middle of the season helped them become a better team than when they started the season.

Now, they've secured some of their valuable role players, like Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, to decent deals. The Lakers have also re-signed star point guard D'Angelo Russell. They've also added Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish to the mix.

According to Stephen A. Smith, Los Angeles has done a good job in giving James enough help for the next season:

"I'm not going to doubt that [LeBron James] is going to be ready for the season. Keeping [Rui] Hachimura and Austin Reaves, that's a big deal.

"They are good enough to get back to the [Conference Finals]."

First Take @FirstTake @stephenasmith thinks the Lakers' offseason moves will put them back in the Conference Finals .@stephenasmith thinks the Lakers' offseason moves will put them back in the Conference Finals 👀 https://t.co/48jsh7QS0I

With the moves they did this offseason, it looks like the Lakers are sticking to who they had the previous season. The only difference is that they will be a much deeper roster when it starts the 2023-24 season in comparison to last season's start.

Also read: Iman Shumpert explains the core difference between LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony

Poll : 0 votes