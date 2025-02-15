LeBron James honors Carmelo Anthony's legendary career after Hall of Fame finalist announcement

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were two top prospects in the legendary 2003 NBA Draft class. Besides James and Anthony, basketball Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, and All-Stars David West, Mo Williams, Kyle Korver and Chris Kaman were also part of the draft class.

On Saturday, the 2003 rookie class gained another Hall of Famer when Carmelo Anthony was announced as a finalist for the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame class. Anthony took to X to share his reaction to the news.

"Humbled and honored #STAYME7O," Anthony posted.

LeBron James reacted to Anthony's tweet with his own post, congratulating his close friend and fellow member of the 2003 draft class.

"WELL DESERVING MY BROTHER!!!!! SO DAMN HAPPY AND PROUD OF YOU CHAMP!!"

Carmelo Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA, suiting up for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, LA Lakers and Houston Rockets. He made 10 NBA All-Star appearances and earned six All-NBA nods. He finished his career with averages of 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists, earning a spot on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

While his draft mates earn their rightful spots in the Basketball Hall of Fame, LeBron James continues his NBA dominance.

LeBron James making 21st NBA All-Star appearance

LeBron James (23) dunks the ball for the Western Conference team in the 2024 NBA All-Star game. (Credits: IMAGN)

On Sunday night, LeBron James will make his 21st NBA All-Star appearance, finishing second among Western Conference players in votes. James will extend his All-Star record, with two more appearances than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who finished his career with 19 appearances, the second-most of all time.

James has appeared in 48 of the Lakers' 52 games this season, averaging 24.3 ppg, 9.0 apg and 7.7 rpg in his 22nd NBA season, shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. His Lakers sit at 32-20 on the season, with the fifth seed in the Western Conference, just a half-game behind the Houston Rockets in the standings.

James will suit up alongside Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jaylen Brown.

