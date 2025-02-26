LeBron James honors Diana Taurasi for her impact on basketball as WNBA star retires after 20-year stint in WNBA

LeBron James and the rest of the basketball world honored Diana Taurasi on Tuesday as she retired after 20 years of playing competitively in the WNBA. Taurasi has decided to hang it up and move on to a different chapter in her life.

Taurasi officially announced her decision in TIME Magazine. The Phoenix Mercury star said she was mentally and physically full, which encouraged her to make the difficult decision to step away from basketball.

In the TIME Magazine article, the LA Lakers star was asked to say a few words about what Taurasi meant in basketball.

“Just seeing her transcend the game, watching little girls want to play like her, her style, her flair, her bravado, you know, her swagger, it's been an unbelievable treat,” James said about Taurasi. “She's one of the all-time greatest, and she will leave her mark on the game of basketball the moment she ties those shoes up and throws them over the pole line. It’s been an honor. All love.”

The future Hall of Famer ended her career on a high note. In her two-decade career in Arizona, Taurasi made the fans look up to her and the team.

Since her debut in 2004, Diana Taurasi has collected several accolades, including a Rookie of the Year award, 11 All-Star nods, 14 All-WNBA selections, and an MVP award in 2009. Additionally, she holds the WNBA record for most points with 10,646.

Taurasi has more Olympic gold medals than LeBron James

Regarding longevity in sports, LeBron James is usually the name that pops up in most people's heads. Most people forget that Diana Taurasi has also played at least 20 years of professional basketball.

Due to her longevity, the two-time Finals MVP had the chance to represent the USA in international competition numerous times. Since her rookie year, she's been part of Team USA, dominating other countries in basketball.

Taurasi never settled for anything less than the gold medal at the Olympic games. She was a consistent winner and led the country to six Olympic gold medals. The Mercury star is the only player in men's and women's basketball to win at least six gold medals in the Olympics.

The next player on the list is her longtime rival, Sue Bird. The former Seattle Storm star had five and retired before the 2024 Paris Games.

James, meanwhile, has collected three gold medals in the Olympics. In 2004, Team USA didn't finish at the top of the competition and secured the bronze medal. The Lakers star should've won four if the Americans had a better outing that year.

