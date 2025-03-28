LeBron James hyped over son Bryce James forming elite duo with top-10 recruit on Arizona squad

LA Lakers star LeBron James is busy with his feud against Stephen A. Smith and his responsibilities to his team. However, that hasn't distracted him from hyping up the future generation of basketball which also includes his second son, Bryce James.

Ad

LeBron appears fired up at the latest news involving the college his son committed to play for, Arizona. On Thursday, it was announced that five-star recruit Koa Peat has also committed to play for Arizona, teaming up with Bryce.

LeBron took to his Instagram Stories to share his reaction to the news.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"🐻 DOWN!!!" LeBron said on IG

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James' IG story (Photo credits: kingjames/Instagram)

Bryce James committed to play for Arizona earlier this year. He is a three-star recruit with a lot of promise based on what people have seen at Sierra Canyon.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Koa Peat, Arizona's latest commit, is a five-star prospect and a top-ten from Perry High School which is located in Gilbert, Arizona. Peat is ranked as the number eight player nationally and is third in his position.

While Bryce is listed as a 6-foot-4 guard, Peat is listed as a 6-foot-8 power forward, making them a potentially deadly duo.

Aside from Bryce and Peat, Arizona has another highly-ranked prospect in Dwayne Aristode. Aristode is a four-star recruit as per 247 Sports and is listed as a 6-foot-8 small forward.

Ad

Also read: "Sick of him" - Former LeBron James teammate Kendrick Perkins defends ESPN colleagues with pointed barbs

Can LeBron James play with Bryce James in the NBA?

LeBron James has accomplished many things in his NBA career thanks to his natural talent. One such accomplishment that no one else has done before is getting to play with his son on an NBA court.

Ad

Fans knew that one of the things LeBron wanted to do in his career was to play with his son, Bronny James. This became a reality when the LA Lakers drafted Bronny out of USC with the 55th overall pick of the 2024 Draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While this was a remarkable achievement that highlighted LeBron's longevity more than anything, he could be in a unique position to do it twice. Bryce James, who has committed to play for Arizona, will become eligible to enter the NBA draft in 2026.

This means that if LeBron is still playing in the 2026-27 season, there is a possibility that he could see both his sons suit up while he is an active player.

Ad

There are many questions to consider in this scenario, the number one being LeBron's retirement. He has not given a solid answer on when he plans to hang up his sneakers but he has mentioned that he won't be playing for long.

Next is whether Bryce would actually declare for the draft in 2026. He could opt to remain in college beyond his freshman season or he could take a different path in his basketball career that doesn't directly lead to the NBA.

Ad

Finally, there's the question of whether Bryce would actually land on the same team as LeBron if he declares and gets drafted. There's every possibility that Bryce comes into the NBA but ends up being drafted somewhere else.

If that happens though, LeBron James would become the first player to play against his son in the NBA — a different but equally impressive achievement by itself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback