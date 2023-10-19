LeBron James' 'I Promise' children's picture book: What we know so far

LeBron James' 'I Promise' school has been one of the most impactful endeavors the future Hall of Famer has created off the court. With the school and its resources acting as a lifeline for many students and their families, James wants to make it clear that his promise doesn't stop there.

According to Sportskeeda's own Mark Medina, the four-time NBA champ is set to release a picture book for children.

The news comes as James and the LA Lakers gear up for the 2023-24 NBA season. Heading into year 21, LeBron James has made it clear with his latest endeavor that his focus is just as much on being a positive influence off the court as it is on winning his fifth title.

Between the programs James has funded through his 'I Promise' school and his philanthropic endeavors, he continues to make an impact on the world. This week, a press release announcing the release of his 'I AM MORE THAN...' book on April 2, 2024, was relayed by Sportskeeda's Mark Medina.

The press release reads, in part:

"I AM MORE THAN marks the exciting follow-up to James and [Niña] Mata's #1 New York Times bestselling picture book debut, I PROMISE, which was inspired byt he values and initiatives of his foundation's I PROMISE program in Akron, Ohio.

"I AM MORE THAN is an empowering and inspirational picture book that shows young readers they are more than one label, trait, or interest - that they can do anything they set their minds to."

LeBron James' commitment to the next generation through 'I Promise school' and 'I AM MORE THAN' book

LeBron James' 'I Promise' is unlike any other school in the world. In addition to the fact that the school is meant to serve underprivileged youths who have fallen behind in school, the school-sponsored programs separate it from the rest.

As someone who missed school sometimes due to a lack of structure in his personal life, LeBron James has remained committed to helping at-risk children. When the school opened in 2018 he made it clear that he wanted his students to have the same opportunities as other children their age.

That mission carries over into his latest endeavor. In the press release that was relayed by our very own Mark Medina, LeBron James spoke about the "I AM MORE THAN" book, releasing in April:

"It's been incredible to see students, teachers, and families respond to I PROMISE and its message of encouragement. With this next book, we want to continue inspiring kids everywhere to keep dreaming big and not let anything hold them back.

"I AM MORE THAN is about believing in yourself and all the amazing things you're capable of."

When the book releases, James and the LA Lakers will be deeply entrenched in their season. Despite that, with plenty of excitement surrounding the book launch, expect that NBA star to speak about the situation long before the release in April.