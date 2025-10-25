  • home icon
  "LeBron James I think we cool if you retire now": NBA Fans Stunned as Zion Williamson Diabolically Posterizes Victor Wembanyama

"LeBron James I think we cool if you retire now": NBA Fans Stunned as Zion Williamson Diabolically Posterizes Victor Wembanyama

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 25, 2025 02:25 GMT
"LeBron James I think we cool if you retire now": NBA Fans Stunned as Zion Williamson Diabolically Posterizes Victor Wembanyama. [photo: @pelicansNBA/X]
"LeBron James I think we cool if you retire now": NBA Fans Stunned as Zion Williamson Diabolically Posterizes Victor Wembanyama. [photo: @pelicansNBA/X]

The highly anticipated showdown between San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson got off to an entertaining start. Wemby, who started on Williamson, slid under Saddiq Bey’s screen to dare the Pelicans star to shoot from deep. Instead of obliging the Spurs’ defense, Williamson aggressively drove to the paint to posterize Wembanyama.

Fans reacted to the viral play:

"Yea @KingJames I think we cool if you retire now. The NBA been fun asf and in great hands."

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

After Bey gave Williamson a screen, teammate Jordan Poole provided another obstacle to keep Wemby from chasing Williamson. The staggered screens worked as intended, as “Zanos” received a clear path to the paint. Wembanyama came up too late, a move that cost him a foul.

After that stuttering start on defense by the Spurs, they communicated better for most of the game. The Pelicans continued to use screens to free Zion Williamson from Victor Wembanyama, but San Antonio nullified them with crisp execution and effective communication on defense. When New Orleans’ strategy lost its effectiveness, Wemby largely shut down Williamson in 1-on-1 duels.

After the dunk, Wemby rejected Williamson three straight times. Four of Wembanyama's seven blocks in the first three quarters were against the burly forward. Even when Williamson managed to get daylight to shoot by using his strength, Wembanyama’s length and wingspan easily allowed him to bother Williamson’s shots.

Victor Wembanyama is on triple-double alert against Zion Williamson’s Pelicans

Entering the fourth quarter, Victor Wembanyama had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks. After a 40-point explosion in Dallas two nights ago, the Pelicans have managed to contain Wemby with their aggressive double teams. New Orleans has also kept “The Alien” from feasting from the free-throw line, a big part of why the home team kept him under 30 points.

Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Derik Queen, Trey Murphy III and Saddiq Bey have had their share of opportunities shadowing Wemby. The Pelicans relied on mobile forwards to keep up with the Spurs’ superstar. When Wembanyama decides to drive, they quickly pack the paint to keep him as far away from the rim as possible.

Still, Victor Wembanyama’s impact has not been limited to his scoring. He already has 10 rebounds and anchors San Antonio’s defense. He added one more block in the fourth quarter, making him two short of a triple-double.

