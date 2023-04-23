LeBron James implies Dillon Brooks' suspension is irrelevant to the Lakers, says they have to prepare ‘no matter what’

LeBron James gave a solid response to Dillon Brooks' taunts in Game 3. While discussing Brooks' potential suspension for Game 4, however, James shed light on what the real goal was for the LA Lakers.

The feud between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks practically became the driving force behind Game 3 in LA. With Brooks openly taunting James after a win in Game 2, it was evident that "King James' had to respond.

While James waved over Brooks' comments in the media, the Lakers superstar certainly turned things up on the court. However, it wasn't in the manner Brooks was expecting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers dished out an absolute beatdown to Memphis early on. However, the Grizzlies saw the situation take a turn for the worse as Brooks was ejected from the game after committing a rash foul on James.

ESPN @espn Dillon Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 for this hit to LeBron. Dillon Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 for this hit to LeBron. https://t.co/LL9CLRAryy

Brooks being ejected has been disputed by some players. The notion of a suspension has also been raised in light of Draymond Green's situation.

While Ja Morant addressed the possibility of a suspension, LeBron James shared his own thoughts on the matter. He said:

"I don't know. I'm not a part of the committee. So, If he's in the lineup, if he's out of the lineup, gotta prepare no matter what. Looking forward to the challenge that Monday will bring."

Michael Corvo @michaelcorvoNBA LeBron James on if Dillon Brooks should be suspended for Game 4: "I don't know. I'm not a part of the committee. So, If he's in the lineup, if he's out of the lineup, gotta prepare no matter what. Looking forward to the challenge that Monday will bring." LeBron James on if Dillon Brooks should be suspended for Game 4: "I don't know. I'm not a part of the committee. So, If he's in the lineup, if he's out of the lineup, gotta prepare no matter what. Looking forward to the challenge that Monday will bring."

James' approach highlights the mindset of the Lakers, regardless of the situation. With a 2-1 lead after a 111-101 win in Game 3, the Lakers could potentially close the series out on the road if they keep the momentum going.

LeBron James responds in his own way

A key element of LeBron James' performance on Saturday night was the manner in which he responded to Dillon Brooks' taunts. Brooks mentioned in his comments that he wouldn't respect LeBron until he "dropped 40" on him. However, James found a way to dominate.

The 'King' started off aggressively. He attacked the rim and scored at will to set the tone for the Lakers in the first-quarter. After this point, however, James let the game come to him. He played within the system for the most part and coasted while facilitating the offense.

This is largely positive for the Lakers as they are a far more threatening unit when LeBron isn't as dominant on the scoring end. Although "King James" closed out the game with 25 points regardless, it was evident that he wasn't carrying the team on his shoulders.

Poll : 0 votes