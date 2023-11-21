LeBron James Injury Update: LA Lakers star uncertain to play vs Utah Jazz in NBA-In Season Tournament

NBA star LeBron James might not be able to suit up for the LA Lakers in their upcoming In-Season Tournament against the Utah Jazz. James has been listed as questionable as well as the other players for the team in the Tuesday night game.

The Lakers have listed James as questionable due to a left calf contusion. He played 40 minutes in their 105-104 win against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, putting up 37 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Jalen Hood-Schifino is also questionable due to a right patella contusion.

Anthony Davis could play in the game as he's listed as probable due to a left adductor/hip spasm. Jarred Vanderbilt remains out as he continues to deal with left heel bursitis. Gabe Vincent is also out with a left knee effusion.

The Lakers (8-6) started slowly this season but gradually picked up their pace, winning five of their last six games.

Thanks to the heroics of LeBron, the team is in an ideal spot in the Western Conference standings. In his 21st season, James is averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

The veteran superstar has only missed one game this season and is looking to be an active contributor for the rest of the season.

LeBron James talked about his matchup against Dillon Brooks

The rivalry between Dillon Brooks and LeBron James is one of the most highly anticipated competitions this season. Both are looking to outdo the other while helping their team win. On Sunday night, James and the Lakers came on top to school the young Rockets team.

After the game, the four-time MVP shared his thoughts on competing against a two-way forward like Brooks.

"He’s a great competitor," James said. "I like going against him. And he was hooping tonight, too, for sure. He was shooting the ball exceptionally well, kept them in the game. I think they were down seven at one point and he hit two big-time 3s to keep them in the game in the fourth. So, I mean, it’s competition. Those young guys, they get me going, so need that."

The Lakers will play the Rockets for a second time on Dec. 2.

LeBron and the rest of the team are looking forward to sweeping the season series against Houston. But with the rise of the Rockets' young stars, that could be difficult to execute this season. The Rockets (6-5) have crept their way into the top eight of the standings after finishing 22-60 last season.

