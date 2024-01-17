LeBron James Injury Update: Latest on 4x MVP’s status for critical matchup vs Dallas Mavericks (January 17, 2024)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are set for a critical game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The contest marks the third and final game between the two aspiring Western Conference contenders.

The Lakers trail the Mavericks 0-2 in their season series. However, both of their defeats was by three points or less, including their 127-125 road loss in their last matchup on Dec. 12.

LA (20-21) enters Wednesday sitting just 10th in the Western Conference. However, the team is coming off a 112-105 statement home win over the second-seeded OKC Thunder (27-13) on Monday. The victory ended the Lakers’ two-game losing streak, but they have still lost six of their last nine games.

Meanwhile, Dallas (24-17) sits fifth in the West and is coming off a pivotal 125-120 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans (24-17) on Monday. The Mavericks have won five of their last seven games despite superstar guard Luka Doncic (ankle) having been sidelined for the last three.

LeBron James injury update

LeBron James will play against the Mavericks on Wednesday night. The LA Lakers star was questionable entering this contest because of an ankle injury.

James has been a staple on the Lakers’ injury report this season, regularly carrying questionable tags relating to various injuries (ankle, knee, calf). However, the 39-year-old has only missed four games thus far.

Is LeBron James’ injury serious?

James was forced to sit out Saturday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz due to his ankle injury. However, it doesn’t appear to be too serious, as he returned on Monday against OKC after a one-game absence.

The four-time champion wasn’t noticeably hindered by injury against the Thunder, as he finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 60.0% shooting.

So, the Lakers could be taking a precautionary approach by listing James on their injury report. However, the team will likely provide more clarity on his status closer to tip-off.

Though 37 games, James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.1 3-pointers per game on 52.4% shooting.

LA (20-21) is 18-19 with him in the lineup and 2-2 without him.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers?

Wednesday’s matchup between the Mavericks and the Lakers takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California at 8:30 p.m. EST. The game airs nationally on ABC as well as locally on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports SW-DAL. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

