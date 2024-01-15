LeBron James Injury Update: Latest on 4x NBA champion's status for must-win game vs West contender OKC Thunder (January 15)

LeBron James could miss his second straight game for the LA Lakers, as he's dealing with an ankle injury. The 17-time NBA champions have listed four-time champion and all-time scoring leader James as questionable for Monday's game against the OKC Thunder due to a peroneal tendinopathy in his left ankle.

James missed Saturday's game vs the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City because of the ankle injury. The Lakers lost their second in a row to fall to 19-21 on the season.

The Lakers continue to battle injury woes, as Cam Reddish (left knee effusion) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) will miss the game. However, Anthony Davis is expected to play despite a left ankle sprain and is listed as probable.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James has been dealing with injuries for quite some time this season. He has suffered injuries to his ankle, knee and calf.

However, they haven't cost him significant time, as Saturday's game was just the fourth contest he has missed this campaign. James has been dealing with the ankle issue since early January.

The Lakers are trying to protect him as much as they can and manage his minutes. But their recent struggles have forced LeBron to play heavy minutes, with averages of 34.3 minutes per game.

James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 36 appearances for the Lakers, who are 12th in the West.

When will LeBron James return?

LeBron James is listed as day-to-day by the Lakers, so he's not expected to miss significant time. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, he's probable for Monday's battle with the Thunder.

How to watch OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers?

The game between the OKC Thunder and LA Lakers will not be broadcast on national television. Instead, fans can watch it worldwide via the NBA League Pass, while the game will be televised by Spectrum Sportsnet in California and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could miss game vs LA Lakers

The OKC Thunder have the opportunity to move to the top of the West if they defeat the LA Lakers on Monday. The Thunder have 27 wins and 11 losses and trail the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves by half a game.

Nevertheless, the Thunder could have their best player unavailable, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with a sprain in his right knee, and the Thunder are listing him as questionable.

The All-Star guard, who's having an MVP-caliber season, has missed only one game for OKC, which has emerged as a legitimate title contender. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Whoever wins Monday's game will take a lead in the season series, as the two teams split their first two matchups in December.

