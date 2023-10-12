LeBron James issues statement denouncing violence against Israel, coincides with viral news of potential $2 billion aid package from Congress

Basketball icon LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter, have condemned the recent violence in Israel in a direct and clear statement. The announcement coincided with the news of a potential $2 billion aid from Congress to assist Israel in its recovery from the devastating conflict.

In their joint statement, James and Carter expressed their deep sorrow for the tragic events in Israel, denouncing the acts of terrorism committed by Hamas.

"The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable. The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism. The SpringHill Company Family sends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community.

"We pray for peace in the region and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its forms. We all must work to ensure this tragedy does not spread even more hate, racism and antisemitism," said Carter and James in the statement posted on their social media pages.

The four-time NBA champion has been known for his activism and social advocacy and he used his influential platform to address a global issue. The statement was a reminder of the importance of unity and understanding in times of crisis.

At the same time, the potential $2 billion aid package from Congress signifies international support to help Israel recover from this devastation. This also provides a glimpse of hope in times of tragedy.

Also in the statement, LeBron James and Maverick Carter highlighted the importance of standing up against hatred and violence and advocated peace and harmony during these challenging times.

LeBron James and his background on activism

LeBron James is a prominent figure on and off the court, consistently taking firm stances on various controversial issues. He has used his platform to address topics ranging from politics and racial injustice.

During the 2008 and 2012 US elections, the former NBA MVP supported Barack Obama while in 2016, he endorsed Hilary Clinton who lost to Donald Trump.

The tragic deaths of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Ma'Khia Bryan had James speak out about racial inequality and police brutality. James also criticized the Chinese government's human rights abuses and expressed his support for pro-democracy movements.

In the past elections, the 19-time All-Star supported the movement "More Than a Vote" which encouraged unregistered voters to come out to participate in exercising democracy.