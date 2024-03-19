LeBron James keeps it simple about mantra to achieve greatness: “Squeeze the f**k out of that lemon”

LeBron James entered the 2023-24 campaign as the oldest player in the NBA following. “King James,” who is playing in his 21st season, will turn 40 on December 30, 2024. Despite the advanced years, his skills have largely remained intact.

James is no longer as fast and his highlights aren’t as common anymore. He will have a dunk or two that will have the crowd rising in appreciation. The former Miami Heat star is not the same player he once was maybe five years ago. Despite all of that, the fate of Lakers largely rests on his broad but aging shoulders.

On the Mind the Game Pod with co-host JJ Redick, LeBron James had this to say about his longevity and durability:

(14:44 mark)

“If you wanna maximize everything that you have with your career and your ability, then squeeze the f**k out of that lemon.”

“King James” is known for his mind-blowing dedication to his craft and his body. In the said podcast with Redick, he said that “love of the game” entails working when no one is watching.The four-time MVP emphasized the need to consistently challenge oneself to be better and execute that desire daily.

LeBron James’ hunger to excel has never wavered since he entered the NBA in 2003 as a high school phenom. He has relentlessly worked on his game despite his already mind-blowing skills and athleticism. The four-time champ is not in consideration for the greatest of all time mantle by simply relying on what he already had.

LeBron James continues to “squeeze the lemon”

Almost every night LeBron James goes up against players 10 years or more younger than him. In many of those games, everyone in the building knew he was the best player on the court. At his age, how he has performed has just been staggering.

By “squeezing the lemon,” James has reached heights many have not even dared to dream. His bulging trophy cabinet is a testament to his work ethic, drive, hunger and love for basketball. His latest achievement, which was to become the first player to breach the 40,000-point career mark, is just insane. He may end up being the only player to sit on that mountain.

LeBron James is not yet done, though. He has repeatedly said that as long as his mind is sharp, competing will not be a concern as his body will follow. When all is said and done, many will look back to his “squeeze the lemon” mantra as perhaps one of his least-known but influential motivators. James has reached dizzying heights by simply pushing to go the extra mile.