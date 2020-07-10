LeBron James and LA Lakers leave for NBA bubble in Orlando

LeBron James will be hoping to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th NBA title in Orlando.

The LA Lakers restart their NBA campaign against title and cross-city rivals LA Clippers.

LeBron James

The Lake Show is finally headed to Disney World! Thursday, July 9 was the third and final day of scheduled team flights to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. Among the eight teams making their way to O-Town today are the Los Angeles Lakers, led by the one and only LeBron James.

The LA Lakers posted snaps of the team members getting aboard the team flight. You can check out the same below.

The likes of Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can be seen in this image, with the latter sporting an afro. The Lakers also posted pics of their talismanic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis also joining the team on their Delta Air flight.

Next Stop: Orlando pic.twitter.com/qMOYVJFlRs — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 9, 2020

It's nice to see that the main troupe is traveling with the rest of the pack, given some NBA stars have missed team flights and will only be reaching Orlando later.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando

The Gran Destino, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers [Image: Disney]

The Los Angeles Lakers will be putting up at the Gran Destino Tower at Coronado Springs, which will host the current top four seeds from each franchise. If reports are to be believed, the Coronado Springs Convention Center is likely to be the core hub for all NBA activities.

The Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Toronto Raptors are expected to check into the resort on July 9, Thursday with the other five teams having already arrived. All these eight teams are expected to stay for the majority of the NBA resumption and thus it's justified that they've been accommodated into the main hotel.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers aim to go the distance

Nothing less than an NBA Championship will cut it for the Los Angeles Lakers

The new surroundings will take some getting used to for the coach and the players. Staying away from family for possibly as long as three months will only add to the burden. Ask LeBron James, who put up an emotional message on Twitter before heading out.

But when it's all said and done, the best team in the West needs to get it together and make a run at the title. LeBron James and the LA Lakers are more or less guaranteed the first seed heading into the NBA Playoffs.

So they need to use the eight seeding games – starting with the LA Clippers on 30 July – to the fullest and establish rotations that would help them go all the way. The Lakers have a couple of new recruits in the form of JR Smith and Dion Waiters, so they need to find that rhythm going forward.