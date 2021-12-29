"My game is not one-dimensional" – LeBron James says his versatility has helped him adapt, be successful game by game

LeBron James started at center for the first time in his 19-year career Tuesday night in the LA Lakers’ 132-123 win at the Houston Rockets. In an all-around performance, James recorded a triple-double with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, proving his versatility.

Harrison Faigen, editor-in-chief of the SB Nation blog “Silver Screen and Roll,” asked James for his thoughts on the ever-changing game. Faigen wanted to understand what part of the ‘small-ball’ game that James enjoyed.

James has been through different NBA eras and as a result has seen the game evolve. He takes pride in being able to play different roles over the years, be it playmaking as a point guard or muscling up centers in the paint. In response, James said:

“If it's a game that calls for a big lineup, I can be successful. If it's a game that calls for a small lineup, I can be successful. ... My game is not one-dimensional.”

James became more of a facilitator during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers. This part of his game would be seen in phases before that but became a regular affair by virtue of the changing offensive strategies in the league.

James' build allowed him to back up against a defender or drive in hard; just to time the right pass, creating easy buckets for his teammates.

James added:

“I’m not just a scorer. And I don’t have to score the ball to be effective on the floor. I know how to get my teammates open; I know how to read defenses. I know everything that our offense needs in order for us to be successful.”

James hardly has any games in which he makes zero contributions. He's always doing what’s best for the team, scoring big numbers or contributing in other areas on a bad shooting night. James’ triple-double against the Rockets was his third of the season and 102nd of his career.

James reiterated the importance of being able to make an impact in every game, saying:

“And you know in a make-and-miss league, sometimes when you don’t have it going offensively, you have to be able to still make an impact. So, I can do that just off my mind alone.”

LeBron James has been the best player in his franchise(s)

LeBron James was a legend in the making right from his rookie season. In his debut season, he averaged a team-best 20.9 points along with 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in 79 games. James’ promising performance earned him the 2003-04 Rookie of the Year award, the first honor of his illustrious career.

In all 19 seasons, James has been one of the best players in the league. The only franchise where he possibly shared the "best player on the team" distinction was the Miami Heat, where he paired with Dwyane Wade.

With Kyrie Irving at the Cavaliers, LeBron was the best on the floor. Even with the Lakers, where he teams with Anthony Davis, James plays a better all-round game than his partner.

At age 37, James is part of a roster stacked with superstars in Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony. Still, James is by far the Lakers’ best player. He is able to take control of the game better than anyone else. James is sure to leave a void in the league whenever retirement comes knocking.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein