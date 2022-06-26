"I'm in my second career; I will be eligible for my pension in 7 years" - Former NBA champion highlights LeBron James' longevity by comparing himself to the latter

LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. During his 19-year NBA career, the superstar has earned many accolades, including four championships and four MVP awards.

Despite being 37, the Los Angeles Lakers forward is still a dominant player. He will enter his 20th season soon, yet he is still in his prime, which is impressive.

If the Lakers manage to improve their roster, it won't be surprising to see LeBron win another championship ring. After all, LeBron James is chasing Michael Jordan, so winning at least two more rings is his goal.

James' longevity is impressive and his former rival recently spoke about it.

LeBron James is still in his prime, which is amazing

Last season, LeBron James averaged 30.3 points per game, which was the second-best scoring mark of his career. He could have been a scoring champion as well, but he missed too many games to qualify for the title.

Kendrick Perkins, an NBA analyst and LeBron's former rival, recently spoke about the superstar's longevity. Perkins pointed out that his NBA career has finished and he's found another career, yet James is still dominating the league.

"He averaged 30 last year. I'm in my second career, we are the same age, he is still playing. In 7-8 years, we will both be eligible for our pension."

Like LeBron James, who was the first overall pick, Kendrick Perkins was drafted in 2003. His professional basketball career began in Boston, and this is where he faced James many times.

The Boston Celtics and James have a long history of amazing battles, and even Perkins admitted that the Celtics struggled to stop the superstar.

Perkins is not the only player to have retired during James' reign. Other talented players from the same draft class such as Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh have also retired from basketball. Carmelo Anthony, another big-time player, is a role player at this stage of his career.

Perkins praised LeBron

Kendrick Perkins knows how dangerous and athletic LeBron was during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers but believes that his rival became a complete player during his time with the Miami Heat.

After four years in Miami, James returned to Cleveland, where he helped the Cavaliers win the franchise's first championship and the city's first professional sports title in over 50 years.

"The Miami Heat LeBron was just different. That Cleveland LeBron, when he came back, that was different. What he did to the Raptors that year... That dude was something else."

J.J. Redick, another former player who competed against LeBron James, agreed with Perkins. Redick added that LeBron became a great shooter with the Heat while retaining his athleticism.

During his years in Miami, James was also one of the best defensive players in the league and even shot above 40 percent from the 3-point line in 2013. James also improved his game in the post and was one of the toughest players to guard.

What he did in 2016 was historic and will forever be remembered.

